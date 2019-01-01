Parents who separate their children from their smartphones might boost their kids’ brainpower, a new study suggests.
Children who use smartphones and other devices for fewer than two hours a day performed better on cognitive tests of thinking, language and memory, says a study published in Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
The study of 4,500 children, ages 8 to 11, looked at their sleep schedules, time spent on screens and amount of exercise, analyzing how those factors affected their mental abilities.
National guidelines recommend that children in that age group get at least an hour of physical activity, no more than two hours of recreational screen time and nine to 11 hours of sleep per night.
Only 5 percent of children met all three recommendations, the study found, with 63 percent of children spending more than two hours a day staring at screens.
Those who failed to meet all three criteria performed worse on thinking, language and memory tests than those who met the recommendations, the study says. And reduced screen time was positively linked to superior mental performance.
“We need to pay attention to how long we are on the screens,” said lead study author Jeremy Walsh, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia. “This study is showing that less than two hours of recreational screen time is beneficial for children.”
The findings arrive as technology companies address worries over increased device use. Calls from parents, consumers and technologists have elevated a conversation about young people, tech addiction and effects on development. Apple recently released advanced parental controls and unveiled a system that lets users monitor how much they use their iPhones. Google has introduced features to limit screen time and monitor use on Android devices.
While the study captured a snapshot of a child’s cognitive abilities, showing an association between reduced screen time and higher mental performance, it did not establish a causal link, reports the BBC. The study authors said more research is needed to probe the links between screen time and cognition, including differentiates between types of screen-time activities and their effects on children.
The study drew from data in an even larger, long-term research project on brain development and child health in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health is funding researchers to track children’s biological and behavioral development through adolescence, tracking how childhood experiences such as sports, sleep patterns, social media and video games influence a young person’s life.