Find the ferratas

Ouray's new via ferrata is free for anyone with the skill and gear. Here's a few commercial routes in Colorado that come with guides:

Cave of the Winds: The Manitou Springs park opened its via ferrata in 2018, granting customers a new thrill in Williams Canyon. caveofthewinds.com

Mount Evans: Touring the cliffs above Idaho Springs, including a 70-foot rappel and three ziplines. coloradoviaferrata.com

Royal Gorge: A new side of the iconic destination, with breathtaking views along the walls high above the Arkansas River. royalgorgebridge.com