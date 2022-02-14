Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced findings from a study that "will fundamentally change how backcountry search and rescue operations are supported by the state," according to a recent news release.

The study is "incredibly valuable because it allows us to be proactive and look to the future to create a more sustainable system for all of Colorado," Jeff Sparhawk, director of Colorado Search and Rescue Association, said in the release.

The nonprofit all-volunteer association encompasses nearly 50 all-volunteer teams across the state tasked with saving lost or hurt explorers. The 111-page study found those teams, on average, respond to more than 3,600 incidents every year — reportedly more than any other state.

About 2,800 unpaid volunteers are called to those missions, the study's authors found. From surveys and interviews, they determined first responders collectively gave 500,000 hours of their time annually, and individually paid $1,587 every year out of their own pockets toward gear, gas and training. Those are annual costs that altogether amount to about $4.4 million, according to the study.

Lawmakers last year directed CPW to conduct the study to explore funding solutions, along with concerns related to workers' compensation, retirement, government immunity and mental and physical health. Researchers calculated more than two-thirds of Colorado's search and rescue volunteers were at risk of burnout.

“Coloradans love our mountains and open spaces, but increasing backcountry visitation is, unfortunately, pushing the volunteer responders to their limits and outpacing available funding,” Sparhawk said in the release.

Teams have historically been financed and reimbursed for some costs by local sheriff's offices and donations. That's along with the SAR Fund, which state legislation created in 1987.

Today, the fund-managing Department of Local Affairs distributes about $500,000 a year to counties with revenues from hunting and fishing licenses, vehicle registrations and Colorado Outdoor Search and Rescue cards that giving-minded Coloradans buy for $3 a year, or $12 for five years.

The study suggests the SAR Fund's management shift from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which operates as an enterprise. Researchers suggested more money will open up with CPW, which, unlike DOLA, is not subject to Taxpayer Bill of Rights limits.

With funds treated as "enterprise cash," the study reads, "there will be a greater opportunity to direct new resources to (backcountry search and rescue programs)."

The study also points out the SAR Fund is projected to grow by five times with the 2023 rollout of the legislature-approved Keep Colorado Wild pass, a state parks pass that drivers can opt to add when buying vehicle registration.

CPW is better positioned to manage bigger funds, the study suggests, pointing out the agency's long-going $140 million trails grant program, "robust education and marketing departments" and staff positioned around the state.

Among recommendations, the study advised Colorado Search and Rescue Association, County Sheriffs of Colorado and other organizations and officials convene to find "centralized administrative support" — "to identify which agency or group is best to provide support in key planning and administrative areas."

On their own, the study found search and rescue teams struggled to make time for budgeting, grant writing, recruiting and long-term strategizing.