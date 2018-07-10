A few years ago, you automatically received a straw with any cold takeout drink and probably didn’t think twice about it. No longer. Seattle is the latest city to join at least a dozen others across the U.S. in banning plastic straws. McDonald’s in the United Kingdom and KFC in Singapore also have served their final straws.
Governments and companies are taking this action because of the staggering volume of waste generated by something most people don’t need: An estimated 7.5 percent of plastic in the environment comes from straws and stirrers, according to an analysis by a group of pollution research nonprofits called Better Alternatives Now, which based its results on trash collected by volunteers around the world. A recent report by the World Economic Forum projects that by 2050, the plastic in our oceans will outweigh the fish.
If that’s not persuasive enough, there are lesser-known, health-related reasons to ditch the plastic tube. Here are some of the concerns.
Gas and bloating: Sipping from a straw introduces air into the digestive tract. This can cause uncomfortable digestive symptoms, such as gas and bloating. When I’m counseling clients who are experiencing these symptoms, I always ask them about lifestyle habits, such as whether they drink from a straw often. Some of my clients have experienced significant improvements by ditching straws, as well as cutting back on two other habits that introduce air into the digestive tract: drinking carbonated beverages and chewing gum.
Cavities: Drinking sugary or acidic beverages through a straw can increase the likelihood of cavities. Straws send a concentrated stream of liquid toward a small area of the teeth, which can erode enamel and cause tooth decay. On the other hand, straws also can be used to lower the risk of cavities if they’re positioned behind the teeth, at the back of the throat, although this approach isn’t realistic or comfortable for most.
Chemicals: Most single-use plastic straws are made from polypropylene, a type of plastic commonly made from petroleum. Polypropylene is thought to be food-safe in amounts approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But there is evidence that chemicals from polypropylene can leach into liquids and may release compounds that could affect estrogen levels, especially when exposed to heat, acidic beverages or UV light.
Wrinkles: Regular use of straws also can lead to the same wrinkles that smokers get around their mouths. These “pucker lines” could persuade the masses to stop using straws.