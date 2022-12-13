Even while she was away at college, Gretchen Burkholder always returned for the annual event rooted in her sweetest memories. She’d bring her boyfriend back home to Steamboat Springs.
“We made it through some very terrible winter roads to be here, but we never stopped,” Burkholder said. “It’s something very important to me, and it always will be.”
That’s the century-old Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival to many residents. Like Burkholder, they know how significant this five-day affair is.
Typically happening the second week in February, the Carnival is considered the longest-going winter event of its kind west of the Mississippi. It dates to 1914, just before Howelsen Hill was developed to be what it is today, Colorado’s longest-going ski area.
Before then, Steamboat Springs was built to be a ranching community. Before it was Ski Town USA, it was a place where winter only meant hard, cold days in the fields.
Ranchers started the Carnival “to take a break from their brutal day-to-day life of working in the snow,” said Burkholder, now organizing the event with the historic Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. “They went from working in the snow to playing in the snow.”
They were joined by the town’s growing demographic that formed around the hill. Today, generations of horseback riders pull generations of skiers down the snow-packed main street in an emblematic show of the bond that was forged. That’s but one cherished tradition of the Carnival.
There are several rites and rituals, starting with the opening ceremony of royal representatives. The high school band has been one staple of the parade (the unit claimed to be the first to perform on skis after starting in the 1930s). The Lighted Man is another fixture, dating to Claudius Banks in 1936. In recent years, his son has taken up the heavy suit equipped with Roman candles, rockets and a flashing football helmet.
The Lighted Man skis downhill among kids who race and jump throughout the week. Snow sculptures, s’mores, dance parties and massive fireworks also have been on the agenda. Attendees proudly wear buttons, another tradition almost as old as the Carnival itself. Ten thousand buttons are doled out every year, Burkholder said.
She’s joined by some 150 volunteers and staff around town who help put on the event.
“It’s our Super Bowl,” Burkholder said. “It’s a ton of work, but it’s so important to our community that we keep it going.”