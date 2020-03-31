10 Things to Know for Today

A surgical mask is placed on The "Fearless Girl" statue outside the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in New York.

 Kevin Hagen

According to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order, state residents can leave their homes only to:

  • Obtain food and other household necessities for themselves and their family or household members.
  • Deliver those services or supplies to others, such as food, pet supplies, other household consumer products, and products or equipment necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and critical operation of a residence.
  • To engage in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, nordic skiing, snowshoeing, biking or running. For purposes of outdoor activity, state parks will remain open to the public to engage in walking, hiking, biking, running, and similar outdoor activities but all playgrounds, picnic areas, other similar areas conducive to public gathering and attended areas shall be closed.
  • To perform work for critical industries.
  • To care for a family member, a vulnerable person, or pet in another household, or to care for livestock kept at a location other than an individual's home.
  • To seek medical care.

People who are experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate until their symptoms cease or until they have a negative test result.

The order does not state exactly how the new law will be enforced.

Hospitals overflowing with bodies in US epicenter of virus

