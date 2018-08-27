The tiny cat was alone, wet, hungry and stranded atop a 1,500-foot mountain, his white fur exposing him to predators.
But volunteers with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, N.C., were determined to save him, rescue spokeswoman Jackie Teeple said.
Hikers saw the cat, now called “Elgee,” on Looking Glass Rock in Brevard this month.
They fed the little cat some jerky and gave him some water but couldn’t get hold of him, Teeple said, so they posted about him on Facebook, and Brother Wolf was alerted.
Brother Wolf field operation manager Eric Phelps, with rescue volunteers Mary Ann and Bill Pruehsner, set out up the mountain to rescue Elgee, a 6½-mile, three-hour hike.
“Something I have always admired about our team is that there’s not much that can stand in the way between us and an animal in need, including an incredibly steep hike up a mountain,” Teeple said.
The three rigged an Army backpack frame to carry a humane animal trap, she said. A can of cat food in the trap landed a very hungry Elgee in fewer than five minutes.
When the three found Elgee, he weighed less than 6 pounds and had parasites, Teeple said.
“Luckily, we’d had rain that week so he had water, and after the Facebook post people knew to leave whatever trail food they might have carried up,” she said. “Our biggest concern was predators since his white coat would have made it nearly impossible for him to hide.”
The next step was to find Elgee a home. He was named for the peak he was found on, Looking Glass.
The Pruehsners already had two rescue cats and weren’t looking for another. But in rescuing the little white cat with brown and black markings, they fell in love, Teeple said. It was almost like fate.
“On a hike 20 years ago, almost to the day, they had rescued their first cat, Blackledge, from a similar experience. Blackledge was also skinny and fearful from surviving on her own in the forest,” she said.
But the Pruehsners nursed Blackledge back to health and taught him to overcome his fears. They did the same with their current two cats.
“Having worked with shy cats before, they were the ideal candidates for adoption, and after just a few days decided to make it official,” Teeple said. “He will have two other cat siblings and will never have to fend for himself again.”
Elgee slowly is being introduced to his new home, starting with a crate in his new parents’ bedroom.
“He’s making very good progress,” Teeple said. “They even bought a camera to check on him while still respecting his space and need to adjust.”
But how Elgee managed to get stranded on top of a mountain remains a mystery.
“It’s hard to guess how he might have ended up so far from civilization,” Teeple said.
“He was an unneutered male, and they tend to roam. It’s possible he was in a car at the parking area with visitors and got loose, but no one answered his stray report listing. Finally, he may have been left there in the hopes someone would take him home. He isn’t feral, so we suspect he did have a family at some point.”
Brother Wolf (bwar.org) helped rescue about 6,000 animals last year, Teeple said, through adoptions, foster care and a program that works to keep pets with their families in times of crisis.