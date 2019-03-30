Spring is in the air in the Pikes Peak region, and gardening and related classes and events are sprouting all over.
We’ve singled out a few coming to the Colorado Springs area and beyond. Check with your favorite gardening center to see when new classes are scheduled.
Now dust off your gardening tools and gloves. It’s nearly time to dig in.
• 1-2 p.m., Saturday, March 30, Monsters in the Garden: Growing Giant Pumpkins, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs. Cost: $5. RSVP required at goo.gl/7CJag7. From the description: “Join Andrew Cronk as he goes over the basics of how to grow impressive sized pumpkins that are sure to impress the neighbors! From when to get started, to the tips for successful production, it’s an awesome experience for gardeners of any skill level!”
• 9-11 a.m. April 6: Pruning & Training Your Roses, Hudson Gardens & Event Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. Cost: $24. goo.gl/kaUQpq. From the description: “During this hands-on workshop, a rose growing expert from the Denver Rose Society will transform pruning from mystery to practicality. You’ll learn the when, how, and why of pruning different types of roses, including climbers. You will then venture out to Hudson Gardens’ Rose Garden for a step-by-step demonstration of pruning and the opportunity to practice what you have learned on one of Hudson Gardens’ 200 rose plants. Please bring gloves and pruning shears if you have them and dress for the outdoors.” Meet in the classroom at the Hudson Residence Business Offices.
• Noon April 6: Rose Care Class No. 1, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs. Cost: $5. goo.gl/V61akR. From the description: “We’ll demonstrate removal of dead canes and early season fertilization for strong spring growth.” Teacher: Kyle Katsos, certified permaculture designer.
• 2 p.m. April 13, Flower Class for Beginners hosted by A Flower Girls Dream flower shop, 2227 N. Weber St., Colorado Springs. Cost: $100. goo.gl/g6iTuD. You’ll go home with the arrangement you create. From the class description: “For people interested in floral design who want to try working with flowers and learn some very helpful tips and tricks. This studio class provides the opportunity to create a beautiful, seasonal arrangement while learning professional design basics.”
• 10 a.m. — noon April 20, Falcon Garden Club monthly meeting/discussion in High Prairie Library meeting room, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Peyton. goo.gl/J2Pmbt. Free and open to the public. From the description: “We will be discussing topics related to high desert gardening.” If you want to join the Falcon Garden Club, dues are $15 for the whole family. Visit falcongardenclub.org for details.
• 1-3 p.m. April 20: Homesteading & Seed Swap hosted by Pikes Peak Herb Fest and Essential Wellness Society, at Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs (during the 16th annual Pikes Peak Herb Fest). Free. goo.gl/sdCFgo. From the description: “Bring your items to share and swap with other homesteaders. Please bring your own baggies for the seeds you want to take home. Bring seeds to swap out.”
• 10-11 a.m. April 27, Vermicomposting Workshop. Hudson Gardens & Event Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. Cost: $24. goo.gl/fkkjTw. From the description: “Join the experts from the Denver Compost Collective to learn all about vermicomposting and explore the importance of ‘red wriggler’ worms and their amazing capacity in supporting home-based composting efforts! Whether you are interested in creating your own fertilizer for indoor/outdoor plants or you are hoping to lessen your environmental impact by keeping your household waste out of the landfill, you’ll leave this class empowered to start your own home-based worm compost bin.” Space is limited, advance registration encouraged. Workshop will take place indoors and outdoors. Meet in the classroom at the Hudson Residence Business Offices.
• Noon-1 p.m. May 6, Rose Care Class No. 2, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs. Cost: $5. goo.gl/V61akR. From the description: “Learn how to prune a rose to achieve a desirable structure. We’ll cover some of the subtle differences in pruning techniques with respect to creeping, shrub, and climbing roses.” Teacher: Kyle Katsos, certified permaculture designer.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 8, Forest Gardening. Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs. Cost: $5. goo.gl/2GUiaH. “Learn how to design and implement forest gardening guilds. Well-designed forest gardening plantings, called guilds, can save a lot of time, energy, and money while building self-sufficiency and resiliency. Mimicking the natural forest ecosystem, guild-plantings enable each plant to provide for the needs of nearby plants while having their own needs met in turn. Plants can provide nutrients, water, pollinator habitat, pest control, and more needed to survive; this can be leveraged to cut out artificial fertilizers and pesticides as well as most watering and weeding.” Kyle Katsos, certified permaculture designer, will discuss forest gardening and designing and implementing successful guilds.
• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. May 10; 8 a.m.-5 p.m May 11, Spring Plant Sale, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver. Free admission. botanicgardens.org. From the description: “Fifteen plant divisions feature quality flora and are staffed by experts who can answer your plant questions and offer excellent advice. This year’s divisions are Aquatics, Annuals, Container Garden in a Bag, Fruits/Berries/Veggies, Grown at the Gardens, Hanging Baskets, Herbs, Houseplants, Perennial Classics, Plant Select, Rock Alpine, Roses, Specialty Succulents, Summer Bulbs and Water-Smart. Receive expert advice from the Gardens’ horticulturists.”
• 6-8:30 p.m. May 14, Crops in Pots, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver. Cost: $37. botanicgardens.org. From the description: “This class is great for apartment, condo and patio home dwellers who are short on outdoor space. Learn about the bounty of vegetable and herb container garden options. Learn about good container culture, soil, light, water, organic fertilizers, pesticides, frost protection, along with the best sized containers and how to create vertical support. You can even learn how to create mixed containers of vegetables, flowers and herbs.”
Contact the writer, 476-1602.