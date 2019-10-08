Halloween is creeping around the corner. Here's a list of nine ways to have some spooky fun, including Boo at the Zoo, themed bar crawls and haunted houses.

Oct. 12: Zombie Apocalypse Party Bus Bar Crawl

5:30-11:30 p.m. Oskar Blues Grill and Brew, 118 N Tejon St., $25. Reservations required.

Oct. 12: Boos and Brews

4-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $10-$45.

Oct. 18-31: Boo at the Zoo

4-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $19.75 in advance; $24.75 at gate.

Oct. 19: Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off and Fall Festival

9 a.m. weigh off, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. festival, Smith Farms, 8310 Blue Gill Drive, Falcon.

Oct. 19: Haunted Brew Fest

1-8 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd., $35-$80, ages 21 and up.

Oct. 26: Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival

Parade at noon, followed by races, Manitou Springs.

Oct. 26: Children's Halloween History Hunt

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., Free.

Through Nov. 8: Haunted Mines

7-11 p.m., 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $22-$52.

Through Nov. 9: Hell Scream Haunted House

7-11 p.m., 3021 N. Hancock Ave., $20-$52.

