PUEBLO • Southern Colorado isn’t where you’d expect to find a world champion surfer. And yet here is Camille Goodwin, 19.
She’s here at Lake Pueblo for another day of practice, another day precious in the life of a competitor whose home base freezes every year, making it impossible for her to catch a wave.
That’s in contrast to the other three Americans ahead of her on the Competitive Wake Surf Association rankings. They’re from Southern states. Goodwin’s point totals from competitions across the continent place her fifth, behind also a Canadian who makes Arizona her surfing home in her native land’s cold months.
As for Goodwin, she stays put in Pueblo.
“That’s like a huge brag for me,” she says. “Like, ‘Yeah, I’m from Colorado and, like, yeah, I just kinda beat you and I have half of your season.’”
Evidence of her prowess goes to where much evidence of a teenager’s good life goes: to Instagram, where Goodwin updates 8,500-plus followers and pleases her sponsors in the constant mission of brand building.
Today, the fast-rising pro posts another video showing what she does best. Atop the wave swelling in the wake of a motor boat, she carves, dips and spins, flashing the tricks she makes look easy.
It’s not easy, says Hez White, the guy driving the boat. He’s been wake surfing about twice as many years as Goodwin.
“Nowhere near as good as her,” says White, another Puebloan embodying the sporty West Coast culture, his blond curls tumbling from a snapback cap advertising Red Bull.
Goodwin, too, fits the popular image: beach blond, sun-tanned, big and pink sunglasses, gleaming smile. But no, California didn’t mold her, nor any other state where surfing is a year-round staple.
No, she’s a product of this oasis, surrounded by rugged bluffs in the otherwise barren outskirts west of town. Goodwin comes to Lake Pueblo most every day — the days where it’s possible to ride. She’ll brave spring and summer storms and even hail if she must. Now winter is approaching, which has always been tough for Goodwin.
When she was starting out five years ago, she’d fashion a balancing board on a trampoline and try to practice that way.
“But pretty much she’d just be dreaming of surfing,” says her mom, Natalie. “She didn’t handle it well. Honestly, you could just tell she wasn’t happy in the winter time. Especially with social media ... she was seeing all the people she was competing against still riding. They were posting stuff.”
But now Goodwin doesn’t feel the burden of school to hold her back in the winter — online school, that is. During sophomore year at Pueblo West High School, she decided she would not go back. The water was beckoning, and peers were annoying. “Like, ‘Oh look, I’m Camille, I wake surf,’” she says. “Whatever.”
She finished her online classes this year. Now come winter she might just go stay with her grandparents, who recently moved to Lake Havasu, Ariz.
But Pueblo will always be home, she says. Why Colorado? she’s often asked. “I just think it’s the greatest thing ever,” she says.
She hunts. She fishes. She rides dirt bikes. Alongside her dad, she tinkers on an old Jeep and rumbles in the mountains.
But, as her mom says: “She grew up on the lake.”
As a toddler, she’d snooze in the pontoon while her parents fished. Little did they know they’d have to make a bigger boat investment one day.
Having watched her cousin ride the waves, Goodwin in 2016 competed in her first wake surfing competition. It was a small, grassroots affair in Colorado.
“She didn’t even know what she was doing,” Natalie says of her then 14-year-old. “We didn’t either.”
But Goodwin won. She kept winning these local contests. She learned of the Competitive Wake Surf Association — the rankings and official events across the country. If she had to, if her parents couldn’t get off from work, she’d drive herself, alone in her Chevy Cobalt.
“I remember it being live, eat, sleep, surfing,” Goodwin says. “That was it. That was my brain.”
Her parents worked up the funds for a boat that was hardly equipped for wake surfing. With a combination of plywood, ballast bags, ratchet straps, baling wire and a pump for the water that splashed in, they made it work.
“We actually did a tally one time,” Goodwin says. “It takes about 200 falls to land a trick. And then another 200 to be consistent.”
That’s what she’d do by day. By night, she’d study the pros on YouTube.
Goodwin pushed herself to get better, but from the beginning, surfing came naturally. It was much unlike other sports she tried. Goodwin saw others succeed.
She struggled to fit in, her mom says. “She didn’t like school, even in the third grade,” says the schoolteacher. “Until (surfing), I don’t think she was a confident kid. That’s what definitely gave her confidence, gave her a sense that she belonged in something.”
Still, Goodwin says it’s easy for her to feel different. Her sport is costly, one that has exhausted her former college savings and required her dad to work overtime at the power plant. The latest and greatest boats and gear are on full display at the sport’s highest level, and they lend the appearance of a certain privilege.
“I don’t come from that,” Goodwin says. “So it’s hard for me to relate with a lot of the girls I compete against.”
She relates, though, with the local youngsters she teaches. It’s one of two jobs she works. The lessons represent what she calls her “main goal:” to grow the sport.
She wants others to find what she found on the waves. As she recently posted on Instagram: “If you aren’t smiling the whole time you’re riding, something is seriously wrong.”