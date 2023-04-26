A bit of flour. A splash of water. A couple days' time. And a lot of love.

Those are the basics for creating sourdough bread — and one Colorado Springs woman is hoping to encourage others to try their hand at baking a loaf at home.

Nicole Wilkins has been making and baking sourdough bread for over a year now. Starting as an interest in nutrition, her passion for sourdough has grown into selling freshly baked bread and now starter kits to the community.

Wilkins first became interested in making sourdough at home a couple years ago when looking for a healthier bread option.

“I kind of just did a deep dive into nutritional, organic foods,” she said. “I was trying to get pregnant at the time, so I was trying to eat better, and in that whole process, I came across sourdough.”

What's so special about sourdough? Since it fermented naturally, it's easier to digest and contains higher levels of vitamins and minerals, Wilkins said. It's also better tolerated by people with gluten intolerances.

“Sourdough bread is one of the few breads that is easiest for our bodies to digest,” she said. “There's no preservatives in it. I mean, you're making it with just water and flour, and your starter.”

The starter is a fermented mix of water and flour. Once fermented, the starter is combined with fresh water and flour to make the dough.

Basically, Wilkins said, the live starter replaces yeast.

“The fun thing about a starter is once you have it, you can always have it and you can have as much or as little as you want,” she said.

Measurements of the water and flour to make the dough vary depending on the recipe.

"The reason it's so beautiful is because there are so many different techniques and styles to making sourdough, and there's not just one right way to do it," she said. "It's fun because you can always continue learning with sourdough."

After learning how to make sourdough, Wilkins started selling loaves. But, more recently, she has started selling starter kits so that others can make their own bread.

"I didn't think about this ever turning into a business, I mostly just thought of it like I'd like to help other people be exposed to making their own sourdough, because I understand that it can be intimidating," she said. "I want people to know that it shouldn't be that intimidating and it's fun once you start doing it."

In her starter kits, Wilkins includes her live starter in a mason jar, along with a wood spoon and instructions. Starters can only be handles with wood or plastic spoons, she said.

“Instead of discarding some of my starter every day, I kind of thought ‘You know what, I wonder if there's other people out there like me that maybe want to get into sourdough making,’” she said. “I put some of my starter in it and I fed it and let it grow in all these different mason jars.”

Wilkins didn’t learn how to make sourdough overnight.

"Its a trial and error process," she said. "Let me tell you, my first loaf was not beautiful, and it still tasted amazing."

It took a couple years to nail down, Wilkins said. She started by watching different YouTube tutorials. After struggling to get the starter right, she took a break for a year. Then, she decided to try again.

"I tried that and I failed three times. I could not get my starter to like look right or smell right. So then I got super discouraged again," she said.

But what really helped Wilkins was a class given on Instagram Live — there, she became determined to learn.

"I learned so much — I mean so much. It really sparked my passion for sourdough," she said. "I made my first loaf and I have been making loaves ever since."

Now, she hopes to inspire others to start their sourdough journey.

"There's a lot of love that goes into a loaf of bread when you make it yourself," she said.