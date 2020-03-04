Perhaps you’ve plunked your backside on a cushion and given meditation the old college try, only to have your mind spin off into a cacophony of thoughts.
You got up, tossed the cushion in the closet and said to heck with that. OK, fair enough (though it couldn’t hurt to try again). Don’t give up on meditation altogether, though. It could be your beautiful mind simply needs a little something to hang onto. Handily enough, music and sound can help still your mind and stop the crushing mountain of thoughts.
Yoga Studio Satya will offer its first meditation sound journeys at Cave of the Winds on March 21 and May 17. It’s also the first time an event of its ilk has been offered at the tourist attraction. Space is limited, and reservations are required.
The acoustics of the environment will enhance the sounds of the wide variety of instruments Amanda Neufeld and her husband, Colten Peed, will play inside Canopy Hall, the first cave visitors explore on many of the tours offered at the cave.
“Often people’s minds have a hard time stopping, and meditation is elusive,” says Neufeld, co-owner of Yoga Studio Satya and an E-RYT 500 (experienced-registered yoga teacher with 500 hours of yoga teacher training). “When you bring in layers of sounds, your thoughts start to dissipate. When thoughts dissolve and we’re totally within ourselves, it’s a state of oneness.”
During the 90-minute sound bath, the duo will play meditation and crystal sound bowls, harmonium, gong, didgeridoo, hang drums, a rain drum, egg shakers and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring camping chairs or warm blankets to sit on. Though the ground is concrete, it’s cold in the cave — about 55 degrees.
For those who fear feeling claustrophobic, Canopy Hall is fairly large, about 200 feet by 30 feet by 60 feet, says Ann Miller, Cave of the Wind’s operations manager. But if it begins to feel like too much, people can exit easily and quickly.
Sound healing is thousands of years old, says Neufeld, and works through vibration. Without even realizing it, we use sound to stir up different emotions and mindsets. We might listen to certain songs or artists to pump ourselves up when we exercise. Or listen to sad love songs when we’re brokenhearted.
Consider how different genres of music make you feel: How does the sound frequency of heavy metal or rap music affect you? It can be agitating to some nervous systems. What about wind chimes and rainfall sounds? Those are sounds many find soothing.
If it all sounds like malarkey to you, a 2016 study on the effects of Tibetan singing bowl meditation on mood, anxiety, pain and spiritual well-being might change your mind. The study found that following the sound meditation, participants reported significantly less tension, anger, fatigue and depressed mood.
“We are all energy and also a lot of water,” says Neufeld. “The impact of sound goes into every cell and tunes the instrument of our own being. It’s a powerful thing to work with sound.”
Even if you’re a nonbeliever in the healing power of sound and vibration, it’s still worthy of experiencing.
“Instruments sound really pretty. (The cave) has great acoustics,” says Miller. “We’ve done choirs in the cave for that reason. I know it sounds great.”
