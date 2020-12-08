It's not often you hear about free skiing on Colorado's commercial slopes. But at one resort near the Front Range, that is the promise all season for men and women serving in the armed forces.
With its season set to kick off Friday, Granby Ranch has unveiled the Patriot Pass. Active-duty soldiers need only show a military ID to receive a complimentary pass good for as long as the resort stays open. April 4 is the slated closing date.
The pass is "our way of honoring and thanking those who are currently serving to protect our freedoms," read a press release from Granby, which is under new ownership for the 2020-21 season.
The regime change also came with an announced "major overhaul" to snowmaking, aimed at improving early-season conditions at the family-friendly base often overshadowed by valley neighbor Winter Park Resort. Granby offers 400 skiable acres, with a modest mountaintop near 9,200 feet.