Could the woes of 2020 be wiped away by bountiful powder on the slopes?
"You would hope," Joel Gratz said as he attempted to forecast the coming winter.
Colorado skiers' go-to meteorologist recording daily powder updates at OpenSnow.com considered himself "cautiously optimistic."
That was due to the moderate-level La Niña expected this year — a level defined by cooler-than-average temperatures on the Pacific Ocean. Storms tracking over those cooler waters historically means more snow for the West, "including most of Colorado," Gratz said.
A moderate La Niña "tips the odds in our favor," he said, "but it's not a guarantee."
From his home base in Boulder, he can find that to be true by digging into his archives. He pulled up data from the moderate La Niña season of 2011-12 and found Colorado snow totals to be "not good."
"It was very good in the far Pacific Northwest, up around Washington and also Montana," he said, "but it was not a good season for us."
He noted weak La Niñas for Colorado's 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons and found the former to be "a good season for most places" and the latter to be "not a very good season for most places."
The variability comes down to the variability of weather, Gratz said — the unpredictable ways in which storms blow. A storm trending one direction or another even by 100 miles can drastically alter which mountains see snow and which don't, he said.
While warmer Pacific temperatures known as El Niño tend to spell winter storms that favor Colorado's southern mountains, La Niña is known to favor the central and northern mountains.
"But just a little bit," Gratz said. "Again, it just comes back to that (storm track) wiggling east or west by 100 or 200 miles either way."