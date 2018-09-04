Slow Cooker Curried Chicken and Summer
Vegetables
Yield 6 servings
3 medium eggplants, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces (1½ pounds total)
1 1/2teaspoons salt
One 13.5-ounce can light coconut milk, shaken well
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon plus 1½ teaspoons mild curry powder
One 2- to 3-inch piece peeled fresh ginger root, minced (1 tablespoon)
3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, excess fat trimmed
1 medium onion, thinly sliced into half-moons
1 pound fresh or frozen/defrosted green beans, trimmed
3 medium tomatoes, cut into wedges
Procedure:
Place the eggplant in a colander over a bowl or in the sink and toss with 1 teaspoon of the salt. Let sit for 30 minutes, then rinse the eggplant with cool water, lay it on paper towels and pat dry to remove as much moisture as possible.
Whisk together the coconut milk, tomato paste, curry powder, ginger, garlic, pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in the slow cooker. Add the chicken, and then the drained eggplant, onion, green beans and tomato wedges. Cover and cook on HIGH for 3 hours.
Serve over rice.
Nutrition: Per serving (using 1/2 teaspoon salt): 260 calories, 27 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 9 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 105 mg cholesterol, 340 mg sodium, 8 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugar
Make ahead: The eggplant needs to be salted and drained for 30 minutes.
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.