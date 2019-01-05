When best-selling cookbook author Jenny Rosenstrach renovated her kitchen, she figured she would squeeze in as much storage space as possible. But over time, she found she had filled all the cabinets and shelves with useless things.
Last year, she decided to rip out about 20 percent of her cabinets to not only open the space, but also simplify; she purged useless gear and tools. Now, she says: “It’s so much better. I gave away three cabinets’ worth of small appliances, bowls and mugs, and I have not once said to myself, ‘Oh, I wish I had that back.’ “
Rosenstrach is not alone. People are moving away from large cabinet-filled kitchens with appliances configured in a triangle to smaller galley kitchens laid out in one straight line, says recent research by the National Kitchen & Bath Association.
Eighty-five percent of new homeowners are choosing the cleaner, more contemporary and simple galley kitchen, says kitchen designer Jennifer Gilmer of Jennifer Gilmer Kitchen & Bath, based in Maryland and Virginia.
“People may have grown up in oversized houses with kitchens that were too large and poorly designed, so as a reaction they want smaller, more compact spaces,” Gilmer says.
Galley kitchens let you work without the obstruction of an island or table. The work area is smaller, which means less walking from one appliance to another or to the sink. And galleys are great for smaller homes or apartments because they take up less room than an eat-in kitchen.
And they cost less, says Dan McFadden, president of PB Kitchen Design in Geneva, Ill., and president of the Chicago Midwest chapter of the National Kitchen & Bath Association.
“You’ll have fewer cabinets and fewer feet of countertop, so you can splurge on appliances, fixtures and hardware,” McFadden says.
He said he likes to use sleek, built-in appliances with clutter-free controls such as Sub-Zero’s integrated refrigerators that sit flush with cabinets. For particularly small spaces, he suggests splurging on the Sub Zero 24-inch integrated column refrigerator/freezer. The super-slim unit has one door that conceals the refrigerator and freezer; no horizontal lines means it blends into the design.
For a typical galley, McFadden suggests putting the refrigerator on one end, a pantry and wall ovens on the other end, with the sink and cooktop in the middle on opposite walls. If the kitchen is wide enough, he puts the cooktop directly across from the sink. But if the space is narrow, he suggests staggering them so two people in the kitchen won’t bump into each other.
Gilmer recommends always putting the refrigerator and sink on the same side. “It’s natural to take something out of the refrigerator and then need to use the sink prior to preparing the food,” Gilmer says. She also likes the refrigerator near the doorway so it’s easily accessible. But McFadden cautions, “If you have a galley layout with only one opening, don’t place the refrigerator or oven right next to the door. You don’t want the only entry to be blocked by an open appliance door.”
Countertop space is especially critical in a galley. “When you walk into the kitchen with bags of groceries, you need a landing zone,” says Elle H-Millard, industry relations manager for the National Kitchen & Bath Association. “When you put the groceries away, you need an uploading zone. For dicing and chopping, you need a prep zone, and for cooking, a cooking zone.”
To best create these zones in a galley kitchen, she agrees that the refrigerator should be at one end so the countertop space ends up in the middle, punctuated by the sink on one side and the range on the other. If counter space is limited, H-Millard says, opt for a range rather than a cooktop with wall ovens and consider refrigerator and freezer drawers instead of a traditional column design. And as any galley/small kitchen owner will tell you, make sure you have a large cutting board that lies over the top of your sink. That way you automatically gain at least a couple of feet of counter space.