Whiteout: Want fresh snow this weekend? Head north or west toward Steamboat or Aspen

A winter storm on Tuesday and Tuesday night dropped 4-15 inches of snow in the northern and central mountains of Colorado, but the southern mountains saw surprise winners Tuesday in Purgatory (14"), Wolf Creek (12"), and Irwin (10"), and Wednesday in Winter Park (10"), who received nearly or over a foot of snow for Tuesday's skiers and riders.
Although the next storm heading toward Colorado for Friday and Saturday does not appear to be strong, based on forecasts from
Weather.us, it is setting up northern and western resorts like Steamboat, Aspen, Bluebird Backcountry and Crested Butte for a second round of fresh snow with 4-12 inches forecast, with lighter accumulations over other resorts. Don't be shocked if some resorts receive a surprise dump Friday. Friday afternoon and Saturday morning will offer the best powder skiing.
Left over powder stashes could be found Sunday around a few resorts, otherwise sunny skies and drier conditions close out the weekend.
AP Colorado Ski Report
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:35a 2 new packed powder 46 - 46 base 83 of 147 trails, 57% open, 808 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:34a 6 new powder 41 - 52 base 111 of 122 trails, 91% open, 1013 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:34a 8 new powder 33 - 39 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:41a 5 new powder machine groomed 46 - 46 base 157 of 169 trails, 93% open, 1785 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bluebird Backcountry — Reopen 01/05 machine groomed 24 - 38 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Breckenridge — Wed 5:53a 4 new variable machine groomed 40 - 40 base 144 of 187 trails, 77% open, 2101 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Buttermilk — Wed 5:34a 5 new powder 28 - 30 base 43 of 44 trails 98% open, 452 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.
Cooper — Wed 5:51a 4 new powder machine groomed 18 - 33 base 43 of 64 trails 67% open, 400 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Copper Mountain — Wed 5:03a 3 new machine groomed 45 - 45 base 153 of 156 trails, 98% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crested Butte — Wed 5:42a 7 new powder machine groomed 43 - 43 base 92 of 160 trails, 58% open, 876 acres, 13 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Echo Mountain — Wed 8:41a machine groomed 18 - 18 base 3 of 8 trails 38% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Eldora — Wed 6:37a 2 new machine groomed 24 - 24 base 52 of 65 trails 85% open, 355 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 8:42a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 49 of 49 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hesperus Ski Area — Wed Reopen 01/05 powder machine groomed 31 base Thu/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.
Howelsen Hill — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 17 of 19 trails 89% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
Irwin — Wed 8:04a 10 new powder machine groomed 57 - 100 base 75 of 100 trails 75% open
Kendall Mountain — Reopen 01/06 Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Keystone — Wed 5:26a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 41 - 41 base 108 of 130 trails 83% open, 2112 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Loveland — Wed 4:56a 4 new powder machine groomed 37 - 37 base 68 of 94 trails 72% open, 1060 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 5:40a 5 new powder machine groomed 51 - 51 base 66 of 67 trails 99% open, 788 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powderhorn — Wed 5:44a 5 new powder machine groomed 61 - 61 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 5:30a 1 new powder machine groomed 53 - 57 base 102 of 105 trails 97% open, 938 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Silverton Mountain — Wed 6:00a powder 50 - 100 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Snowmass — Wed 5:34a 9 new powder 36 - 54 base 91 of 98 trails 93% open, 2972 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Steamboat — Wed 5:29a 6 new powder 68 - 88 base 171 of 171 trails 99% open, 2962 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Sunlight — Wed 5:05a 8 new powder machine groomed 34 - 34 base 72 of 72 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Telluride — Wed 5:13a 5 new powder machine groomed 32 - 41 base 89 of 147 trails 61% open, 681 acres, 14 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Vail — Wed 5:42a 5 new powder machine groomed 54 - 54 base 181 of 273 trails 66% open, 4557 acres, 30 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 5:16a 10 new powder machine groomed 52 - 52 base 146 of 168 trails, 87% open, 2331 acres, 23 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p. Wolf Creek — Wed 7:03a 7 new powder machine groomed 83 - 94 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.