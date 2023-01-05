Whiteout: Want fresh snow this weekend? Head north or west toward Steamboat or Aspen

A winter storm on Tuesday and Tuesday night dropped 4-15 inches of snow in the northern and central mountains of Colorado, but the southern mountains saw surprise winners Tuesday in Purgatory (14"), Wolf Creek (12"), and Irwin (10"), and Wednesday in Winter Park (10"), who received nearly or over a foot of snow for Tuesday's skiers and riders.

Although the next storm heading toward Colorado for Friday and Saturday does not appear to be strong, based on forecasts from Weather.us, it is setting up northern and western resorts like Steamboat, Aspen, Bluebird Backcountry and Crested Butte for a second round of fresh snow with 4-12 inches forecast, with lighter accumulations over other resorts. Don't be shocked if some resorts receive a surprise dump Friday. Friday afternoon and Saturday morning will offer the best powder skiing.

Left over powder stashes could be found Sunday around a few resorts, otherwise sunny skies and drier conditions close out the weekend.

Skiing and snowboarding in Colorado Click or tap HERE for a list of snow reports and web cams for ski areas and resorts in Colorado. Click or tap HERE for the latest traffic conditions from COTrip. Click or tap HERE for ticket and schedule information for the CDOT's mountain bus service, Snowstang.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Upcoming festivals: January is the season for winter festivals and some of the most popular are on tap in the coming weeks.

The Berthoud Snowfest (Jan. 11-14) will feature the Colorado Snow Sculpting Competition, where you can see artists carving their masterpieces in real time starting on Monday.

Wintersköl (Jan. 12-16) celebrates Aspen’s Nordic heritage, and includes a display of snow sculptures, fireworks, a torchlight descent down the mountain.

Ouray Ice Festival (Jan. 19-22)

Pagosa Springs' Winterfest (Jan. 20-22)

UllrGrass in Golden (Jan. 27-29)

Rio Frio Ice Fest (Jan. 27-29)