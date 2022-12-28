Current snowfall is expected to diminish by Thursday morning, though a storm system is expected to bring another round of powder to the mountains from Friday through the weekend, eventually shifting to hit lower elevation parts of Colorado from Sunday afternoon into next Monday.

Based on reports from OpenSnow.com, it's looking like resorts of Silverton, Purgatory, Steamboat and Crested Butte will have the highest totals over the next five days, each expected to get more than 30 inches through the weekend.

Skiing and snowboarding in Colorado Click or tap HERE for a list of snow reports and web cams for ski areas and resorts in Colorado. Click or tap HERE for the latest traffic conditions from COTrip. Click or tap HERE for ticket and schedule information for the CDOT's mountain bus service, Snowstang.

Upcoming festivals: January is the season for winter festivals and some of the most popular are on tap in the coming weeks. The Berthoud Snowfest (Jan. 11-14) will feature the Colorado Snow Sculpting Competition, where you can see artists carving their masterpieces in real time starting on Monday. Wintersköl (Jan. 12-16) celebrates Aspen’s Nordic heritage, and includes a display of snow sculptures, fireworks, a torchlight descent down the mountain.

Later in the month will be the Ouray Ice Festival (Jan. 19-22), Pagosa Spriings' Winterfest (Jan. 20-22), UllrGrass in Golden (Jan. 27-29) and the Rio Frio Ice Fest (Jan. 27-29).