Whiteout: New weekend-powder for northern resorts, plus ski FREE Sunday at Howelsen Hill

A Weather.us forecast model shows the potential accumulation levels of water-equivalent precipitation as of 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, for Colorado. Depending on the density of the snow, one inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow based on a common rule of thumb ratio of 10:1.
Friday and Saturday are storm days in Colorado. Northern resorts like Howelsen Hill, Bluebird Backcountry and Steamboat look to reap the benefits with snow accumulation totals between 8 to 22 inches, Park Range peaks could see 36 inches, by Sunday first chair. Saturday has a high likelihood of being a powder day up north.
⚠️Winter Storm Warning Northern Mountains⚠️
Prolonged period of snow & blowing snow northern mountains tonight - Sat. Heaviest totals (8-22") in the northern tier: Rabbit Ears Pass, Cameron Pass, RMNP. Lighter snows (2-6") I-70 Mountain Corridor - mainly late Friday - Sat. #COwxpic.twitter.com/3x8BMBp3RA
The ECMWF forecast from Weather.us shows between 1.2 to 1.6 inches of water-equivalent precipitation (12 to 16 inches of snow at an average of 10:1) falling over several areas in the Park Range, which include Steamboat and Howelsen Hill. The Flattops and northern Front Range mountains near Cameron Pass (8 to 10 inches) could do well for backcountry riders, and respectable totals could soften slopes at resorts along Interstate 70 and US 40 (4 to 6 inches).
Light snow fell onto the Colorado mountains Tuesday and Wednesday with Steamboat picking up a surprise 7 inches overnight Tuesday and 5 inches overnight Wednesday. Steamboat is at 141% of average this season, ahead of regularly first place Wolf Creek in the eastern San Juans.
Additional accumulations between 1 and 5 inches happened Wednesday for resorts north of I-70.
As next week starts, venturing south for fresh snow seems best as another storm rolls in favoring the Elks, West Elks, San Juans and southern Sawatch mountains.
SNOEWS:
Winter X Games Aspen: This weekend is X-Games at Buttermilk. Chinese-American and Olympic gold medalist skier Eileen Gu, Japanese snowboarding brothers Kaishu Hirano and Ayumu Hirano, and veteran superpipe skier David Wise will join the world's best skiers and snowboarders at Buttermilk starting Friday, Jan 27-29, 2023, for the three-day games.
Howelsen Hill FREE Sunday: Sunday Funday is taken to an entirely new level as Howelsen Hill hosts Free Skiing every Sunday throughout the winter season. Take your Ski Free ticket to Mountain Tap Brewer and enjoy a free pint or popcorn, plus Tube Howelsen is a new and exciting option for those that want another way to slide.
Reservations are not required for ski Free Sundays, just visit the ticket office and pick up your free ticket before hitting the slopes.
Upcoming festivals: January is the season for winter festivals and some of the most popular are on tap in the coming weeks.
Colorado Ski Country USA:Ski Passport sales close for the season at midnight January 31. Eighty days at 20 CSCUSA resorts for $59 dollars. Students in 3rd to 6th grades are eligible and they do not need to be Colorado residents.
Starting Friday, your Ski Passport purchase comes with a free youth neck gaiter, courtesy of Phunkshunwear.