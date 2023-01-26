 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whiteout: New weekend-powder for northern resorts, plus ski FREE Sunday at Howelsen Hill

Whiteout: New weekend-powder for northern resorts, plus ski FREE Sunday at Howelsen Hill

SNOW REPORT:

Friday and Saturday are storm days in Colorado. Northern resorts like Howelsen Hill, Bluebird Backcountry and Steamboat look to reap the benefits with snow accumulation totals between 8 to 22 inches, Park Range peaks could see 36 inches, by Sunday first chair. Saturday has a high likelihood of being a powder day up north.

The ECMWF forecast from Weather.us shows between 1.2 to 1.6 inches of water-equivalent precipitation (12 to 16 inches of snow at an average of 10:1) falling over several areas in the Park Range, which include Steamboat and Howelsen Hill. The Flattops and northern Front Range mountains near Cameron Pass (8 to 10 inches) could do well for backcountry riders, and  respectable totals could soften slopes at resorts along Interstate 70 and US 40 (4 to 6 inches). 

Sunday, Jan 29 forecast model

A Weather.us forecast model shows the potential accumulation levels of water-equivalent precipitation as of 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, for Colorado. Depending on the density of the snow, one inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow based on a common rule of thumb ratio of 10:1.

Light snow fell onto the Colorado mountains Tuesday and Wednesday with Steamboat picking up a surprise 7 inches overnight Tuesday and 5 inches overnight Wednesday. Steamboat is at 141% of average this season, ahead of regularly first place Wolf Creek in the eastern San Juans.

Additional accumulations between 1 and 5 inches happened Wednesday for resorts north of I-70.

As next week starts, venturing south for fresh snow seems best as another storm rolls in favoring the Elks, West Elks, San Juans and southern Sawatch mountains.

SNOEWS:

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Winter X Games Aspen: This weekend is X-Games at Buttermilk. Chinese-American and Olympic gold medalist skier Eileen Gu, Japanese snowboarding brothers Kaishu Hirano and Ayumu Hirano, and veteran superpipe skier David Wise will join the world's best skiers and snowboarders at Buttermilk starting Friday, Jan 27-29, 2023, for the three-day games.

Howelsen Hill FREE Sunday: Sunday Funday is taken to an entirely new level as Howelsen Hill hosts Free Skiing every Sunday throughout the winter season. Take your Ski Free ticket to Mountain Tap Brewer and enjoy a free pint or popcorn, plus Tube Howelsen is a new and exciting option for those that want another way to slide.

Howelsen Hill

A young female skier receives help with her lift ticket by another skier at Howelsen Hill in Routt County, Colorado. Howelsen Hill is the oldest continuously operated ski area in Colorado.

Reservations are not required for ski Free Sundays, just visit the ticket office and pick up your free ticket before hitting the slopes.

Upcoming festivals: January is the season for winter festivals and some of the most popular are on tap in the coming weeks.

Colorado Ski Country USA: Ski Passport sales close for the season at midnight January 31. Eighty days at 20 CSCUSA resorts for $59 dollars. Students in 3rd to 6th grades are eligible and they do not need to be Colorado residents.

Starting Friday, your Ski Passport purchase comes with a free youth neck gaiter, courtesy of Phunkshunwear

Tags

Load comments

Get a Subscription

Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe