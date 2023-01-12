 Skip to main content
Whiteout: Leftover powder stashes to be sought out at Bluebird Backcountry, Crested Butte and Steamboat this weekend

The winter storm which churned over Colorado Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday laid down anywhere from three inches to 20 inches of fresh snow, with the northwestern, central and southwestern mountains receiving the largest accumulations.

Irwin Guides (20"), Steamboat (19"), Bluebird Backcountry (16"), Crested Butte (16"), and Silverton (15") were the biggest winners. Closer to the Front Range snow amounts were lower, except at Breckenridge which got a surprise 15 inches through Wednesday night, but still added onto a above-average base which will make for some soft groomer turns.

Skiing and riding Thursday through Saturday will offer sunny skies and warm temps, but a new weather system appears to be rolling in Sunday and should continue through Friday, Jan. 20.

After Martin Luther King Jr. day Monday, several weather models show significant snow across the western US developing through the week. The Sunday/Monday storm looks best for the southern mountains, Tuesday/Wednesday's system looks best for the southern mountains again, and Thursday/Friday's system has potential to track north more, but more details to come on the exact track and which resorts will receive the most snow totals. 

Winter X Games Aspen: The world's best skiers and snowboarders will take over Buttermilk at Aspen Snowmass, January 27-29, 2023, for three days of ski and snowboard action.

Upcoming festivals: January is the season for winter festivals and some of the most popular are on tap in the coming weeks.

  • The Berthoud Snowfest (Jan. 11-14) will feature the Colorado Snow Sculpting Competition, where you can see artists carving their masterpieces in real time starting on Monday.
  • Wintersköl (Jan. 12-16) celebrates Aspen’s Nordic heritage, and includes a display of snow sculptures, fireworks, a torchlight descent down the mountain.
  • Ouray Ice Festival (Jan. 19-22)
  • Pagosa Springs' Winterfest (Jan. 20-22)
  • UllrGrass in Golden (Jan. 27-29)
  • Rio Frio Ice Fest (Jan. 27-29)
