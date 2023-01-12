Whiteout: Leftover powder stashes to be sought out at Bluebird Backcountry, Crested Butte and Steamboat this weekend

The winter storm which churned over Colorado Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday laid down anywhere from three inches to 20 inches of fresh snow, with the northwestern, central and southwestern mountains receiving the largest accumulations.
Irwin Guides (20"), Steamboat (19"), Bluebird Backcountry (16"), Crested Butte (16"), and Silverton (15") were the biggest winners. Closer to the Front Range snow amounts were lower, except at Breckenridge which got a surprise 15 inches through Wednesday night, but still added onto a above-average base which will make for some soft groomer turns.
Skiing and riding Thursday through Saturday will offer sunny skies and warm temps, but a new weather system appears to be rolling in Sunday and should continue through Friday, Jan. 20.
After Martin Luther King Jr. day Monday, several weather models show significant snow across the western US developing through the week. The Sunday/Monday storm looks best for the southern mountains, Tuesday/Wednesday's system looks best for the southern mountains again, and Thursday/Friday's system has potential to track north more, but more details to come on the exact track and which resorts will receive the most snow totals.
AP Colorado Ski Report
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:28a 1 new powder machine groomed 44 - 44 base 95 of 147 trails, 66% open, 986 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Wed 6:36a 10 new powder 47 - 59 base 113 of 122 trails, 93% open, 1021 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 4:49a 3 new powder 37 - 41 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:42a 1 new machine groomed 46 - 46 base 164 of 169 trails, 97% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bluebird Backcountry — Wed Reopen 01/12 powder machine groomed 24 - 38 base 6 of 25 trails, 47% open, 571 acres Mon/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Breckenridge — Wed 6:06a 1 new variable machine groomed 37 - 37 base 149 of 187 trails, 80% open, 2228 acres, 35 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Buttermilk — Wed 4:45a 3 new powder 34 - 36 base 43 of 44 trails 98% open, 452 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.
Cooper — Wed 5:49a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 22 - 36 base 64 of 64 trails 100% open, 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Copper Mountain — Wed 4:58a 2 new machine groomed 43 - 43 base 143 of 155 trails, 91% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crested Butte — Wed 5:44a 7 new powder machine groomed 46 - 46 base 115 of 160 trails, 72% open, 1241 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Echo Mountain — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 18 - 18 base 3 of 8 trails 38% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Eldora — Wed 5:55a 1 new machine groomed 24 - 24 base 55 of 65 trails 85% open, 355 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 7:34a machine groomed 37 - 37 base 47 of 49 trails 96% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hesperus Ski Area — Wed Reopen 01/12 packed powder machine groomed 34 - 34 base Thu/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.
Howelsen Hill — Wed 7:39a machine groomed 55 - 55 base 17 of 19 trails 89% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
Irwin — Wed 8:04a 6 new powder machine groomed 73 - 120 base 75 of 100 trails 75% open
Kendall Mountain — Reopen 01/13 Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Keystone — Wed 5:56a machine groomed 37 - 37 base 124 of 130 trails 95% open, 2593 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loveland — Wed 4:49a 3 new powder machine groomed 37 - 37 base 73 of 94 trails 78% open, 1148 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 5:35a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 45 - 45 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 800 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powderhorn — Wed 5:41a 1 new powder machine groomed 59 - 59 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 5:17a 5 new powder machine groomed 53 - 57 base 105 of 105 trails 100% open, 1650 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:57a 7 new powder 50 - 100 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Snowmass — Wed 4:45a 5 new powder 40 - 60 base 93 of 98 trails 95% open, 3015 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Steamboat — Wed 5:32a 5 new powder 70 - 94 base 171 of 171 trails 100% open, 2963 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Sunlight — Wed 8:15a 4 new powder machine groomed 34 - 44 base 72 of 72 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Telluride — Wed 5:20a 3 new powder machine groomed 38 - 41 base 117 of 147 trails 80% open, 1263 acres, 15 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Vail — Wed 5:41a 1 new machine groomed 55 - 55 base 269 of 273 trails 97% open, 32 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 5:19a packed powder machine groomed 51 - 51 base 157 of 168 trails 93% open, 2633 acres, 20 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p. Wolf Creek — Wed 2:19p 3 new powder machine groomed 76 - 86 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.