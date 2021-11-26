Vail Resorts recently announced upgrades and adjustments aimed at reducing lift line wait times at some of Colorado's major ski destinations.
In a stated effort to "prioritize pass holders," the company said it will limit ticket sales during peak holiday periods across its North American Resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Keystone, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte. Those periods are Dec. 25-Jan. 2, Jan. 14-17 and Feb. 18-27. In a news release, non-passholding guests were "strongly encouraged" to purchase tickets online in advance.
Regulars at those mountains will have a new tool to plan their days: estimated wait times at their fingertips. The function on the EpicMix app will account for live counter data and historic data related to snowfall, day of the week and time of the season, according to the release. Times are to be updated every 15 minutes.
The release also outlined plans to "significantly improve" how lifts are loaded, including revised line layouts, new signs and "maze coordinators at the company's busiest lifts." Circulation is also expected to get a boost at Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte, where new high-speed lifts have been installed or upgraded.
In the release, Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch said years of EpicMix data show more than 90% of lift line wait times across resorts are less than five minutes — "even on peak visitation days."
"Even so, we remain dedicated to continuing to improve the guest experience, reduce wait times and communicate transparently with guests," she said, "especially given the excitement and demand for travel this coming season."