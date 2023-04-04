Vail Resorts is aiming to "reimagine" the way skiers and snowboarders own and rent gear throughout the season.

That was the word from a recent news release, in which the company said it would roll out the My Epic Gear program on a pilot basis next winter.

A program membership for adults will cost $50, plus $50 per day that ski, snowboard and boot rentals are used. With the membership, visitors using the new and improved My Epic app can book the gear they want for the season, and it will be available to them for pick up or delivery if they're staying at the resort. Skis and snowboards will be fully tuned and ready to go, according to Vail Resorts' announcement.

While the initial choices of gear will be guaranteed, skiers and riders can choose from other products throughout the season upon availability. That would be a way of "sampling," the company said, from 15 "leading brands and more than 50 of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models available."

The idea is to "offer a much lower cost option, without the hassle of transporting, maintaining, or upgrading to the latest models," Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a news release. That was "while still providing the certainty of having the gear (guests) choose when they get on the mountain."

For next winter's pilot, "a limited number" of Epic Pass holders will be offered My Epic Gear membership, according to the company announcement. In Colorado, the plan is to run the program at Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail and Beaver Creek before a broader rollout for the 2024-25 season.