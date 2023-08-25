041923-dg-news-DPSstudentsSkiWithChrisAnthony15.JPG

An annual sale has returned to Colorado, celebrating the ski season on the horizon.

Christy Sports' Powder Daze runs now through Labor Day, Sept. 4 — offering up to 60% off ski and snowboard gear, apparel and accessories from last season's inventory. Deals can be had online and in person at four locations: Littleton, Dillon, West Vail and Steamboat.

Exclusive pass deals are listed as well for the Littleton location, 8601 W. Cross Drive. Those include a three-day pack to Arapahoe Basin for $149, a four-pack to Monarch Mountain for $249 and a four-pack to Loveland Ski Area for $259, while supplies last.

Also at the location, parents can take advantage of Christy Kids Bundles. Those packages hook up kids with season gear rentals and season passes to Loveland for $289 and Monarch for $343.

Powder Daze is annually anticipated for budget skiers looking to rent gear for the season. Prices start at $169 for kids and $239 for adults, with on-site fitting necessary and gear available for pickup during the sale.

Film production company Teton Gravity Research will be on hand in Littleton for both weekends, offering a stoke-raising experience. The location is hosting "Ladies Night" Aug. 30 and "Season Rental Night" the next evening.

Sept. 4 is the last day for shopping. 

