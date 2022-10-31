ARAPAHOE BASIN
Claim to fame: A-Basin is known as “The Legend.” That’s partly due to its long season — known for more operating days than any other ski area in Colorado, typically opening first in North America and sometimes staying open through Independence Day. More so, the nickname is rooted in history. This was the first post-World War II ski area to open in the state.
Skiable terrain: 1,428 acres Trails: 147 Lifts: 9
Mountain stats: 13,050-foot summit, 10,520-foot base
Check out: Near 12,500 feet, Il Rifugio is considered the highest dining option in Colorado ski country. 6th Alley Bar & Grill is the base hub pouring a lot of Bloody Marys for patrons on the scenic deck.
ASPEN HIGHLANDS
Claim to fame: Locals claim Highlands as their territory, and even the most expert among them can be humbled. Double black diamond runs coat the majority of the mountain. Most heralded is Highland Bowl, reached on foot, which speaks to the independent character of the ski area. In writing on Highlands’ “maverick” roots, historian John Moore dug up a story about a former, resident shepherd who lit a coyote on fire.
Skiable terrain: 1,040 acres Trails: 144 Lifts: 5
Mountain stats: Highland Bowl at 12,392 feet, 8,040-foot base
Check out: Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro is a fixture on the mountain. Regulars return to the cozy cabin for fondue, apple strudel and wine.
ASPEN MOUNTAIN
Claim to fame: It’s also known as Ajax. Other locals know it as “the mothership” — the one that put this old mining town on the map. Aspen Mountain was the first development of the four ski areas now trumpeted by Aspen Skiing Co. It was a dream of Walter Paepcke in the 1940s and remains a dream today for regulars who regard it as something of a backcountry outpost.
Skiable terrain: 675 acres Trails: 76 Lifts: 8
Mountain stats: 11,211-foot summit, 7,945-foot base
Check out: Customers crave the truffle fries at Ajax Tavern, situated at the mountain’s base.
BEAVER CREEK
Claim to fame: The resort off Interstate 70 features an apres-packed village at its center plus mountainside gourmet meals reached via sleigh ride. Though seeming posh, there’s a bigger club of gritty vert seekers who fit right in at Beaver Creek. The commitment to novices is exemplified by zones such as McCoy Park, a 250-acre expanse of gentle slopes in a high-alpine setting.
Skiable terrain: 2,082 acres Trails: 167 Lifts: 24
Mountain stats: 11,440-foot summit, 8,100-foot base
Check out: Blue Moose Pizza has been a favorite since 1995, tossing New York-style pies in an unpretentious setting.
BRECKENRIDGE
Claim to fame: Colorado’s biggest gold nugget was unearthed in Breckenridge. Now one of ski culture’s greatest gems is found here. A pair of Norwegian racers-turned-instructors are to thank for the resort we know today. Some of the more beloved terrain remains across Peak 8, where the founders started. Breck consists of five peaks named 6 through 10.
Skiable terrain: 2,908 acres Trails: 187 Lifts: 35
Mountain stats: 12,998-foot summit, 9,600-foot base
Check out: Everyone knows the whiskey, of course, but locals swear by the food at Breckenridge Distillery. The menu was envisioned by an internationally renowned chef.
BUTTERMILK
Claim to fame: While the steeper the better for patrons of Highlands and Ajax, Buttermilk was designed for beginners. Still, the mountain pumps plenty of adrenaline. The smallest of Aspen’s ski areas is home to the X Games. Skiers and snowboarders can test their skills across the jumps and rails at several terrain parks.
Skiable terrain: 470 acres Trails: 44 Lifts: 5
Mountain stats: 9,900-foot summit, 7,870-foot base
Check out: You can count on Home Team BBQ, with a comfort food menu born in the South.
COOPER
Claim to fame: However modest in size, Cooper might be the boldest representation of Colorado’s pure skiing spirit. It can be called the birthplace of the industry as we know it. During World War II, this is where 10th Mountain Division soldiers trained on skis in preparation for travel in the Alps. They went on to establish the likes of Vail.
Skiable terrain: 480 acres Trails: 64 Lifts: 5
Mountain stats: 11,700-foot summit, 10,500-foot base
Check out: No trip to Leadville is complete without a step inside historic Silver Dollar Saloon.
COPPER MOUNTAIN
Claim to fame: In separating itself from the other ski areas in Summit County, Copper Mountain touts its geographic arrangement. Beginners typically cluster in the West Village, where the ski and ride school is based. The East Village is made up mostly of black runs and is also home to the U.S. Ski Team Speed Center.
Skiable terrain: 2,507 acres Trails: 150 Lifts: 24
Mountain stats: 12,313-foot summit, 9,712-foot base
Check out: If you’re an IPA lover, you probably already know about Frisco’s Outer Range Brewing Co. If not, you should.
CRESTED BUTTE
Claim to fame: Crested Butte has liked to call itself “the last great ski town.” It still likes to call itself that in the years after the resort went corporate under Vail Resorts. The remoteness, the steepness, the historic charm of the town down the road — it’s all unchanged. And, yes, some hippies continue the end-of-season tradition of scantily clad skiing.
Skiable terrain: 1,547 acres Trails: 121 Lifts: 15
Mountain stats: 12,162-foot summit, 9,375-foot base
Check out: The secret to crushing those steeps all day? Coffee and doughnuts at Camp 4.
ECHO MOUNTAIN
Claim to fame: Located less than an hour from downtown Denver, between Evergreen and Idaho Springs on Colorado 103, this ski area has lived many lives. Overseers are counting on this one to be the fullest. One attempt at standing out: night skiing. Visitors can lap a couple of runs lined by lights. The terrain isn’t much — but neither is the price compared with the rest of ski country.
Skiable terrain: 60 acres Trails: 9 Lifts: 3
Mountain stats: 10,650-foot summit, 10,050-foot base
Check out: In Idaho Springs, Beau Jo’s calls itself the original home of “Colorado-style” pizza.
ELDORA
Claim to fame: About a half-hour drive west of Boulder, the ski area has worked to capitalize on its proximity to Front Range populations. It’s worked to satisfy a variety of skill levels too. The six-person, high-speed Alpenglow Express opened in 2017, granting guests quick turns and big vert. Don’t be intimidated: Eldora prides itself for being “THE place to learn in Colorado.”
Skiable terrain: 680 acres Trails: 53 Lifts: 12
Mountain stats: 10,600-foot summit, 9,360-foot base
Check out: Kids and adults alike are transported by the Carousel of Happiness in the heart of Nederland.
GRANBY RANCH
Claim to fame: It continues as a year-round destination, complete with golfing, mountain biking and fly-fishing. But with new ownership comes a new vision for winter. Previously, the website promised: “Everything about Ski Granby Ranch is EASY.” It now promises this: “Granby Ranch will never lose its intimacy, but it ain’t no mom and pop.” The multimillion-dollar vision includes enhanced snowmaking.
Skiable terrain: 406 acres Trails: 40 Lifts: 5
Mountain stats: 9,202-foot summit, 8,202-foot base
Check out: Mid Town Cafe calls its pastries “mouthwatering temptations to start your day off right.”
HESPERUS
Claim to fame: Hesperus derives from the term in Greek mythology meaning “evening star.” And it’s in the evening when the ski area shines. The lights come on, and locals after work come to get their turns. The hill has a rare all-volunteer ski patrol.
Skiable terrain: 60 acres Trails: 26 Lifts: 1
Mountain stats: 8,888-foot summit, 8,100-foot base
Check out: You’ll feel as if you’re part of a night-time secret with a cocktail at speakeasy The Bookcase & Barber in Durango.
HOWELSEN HILL
Claim to fame: Nothing proclaims Steamboat Springs as Ski Town USA like the local hill. It’s steeped in 100-plus years of history — the longest-going history of any ski area in the West. No such complex in North America compares with these jumps. Since its establishment under Norwegian immigrant Carl Howelsen, almost 90 Olympians have made the area their training ground.
Skiable terrain: 50 acres Trails: 17 Lifts: 4
Mountain stats: 7,136-foot summit, 6,696-foot base
Check out: For skiing on the opposite end of the spectrum, Rabbit Ears Pass is a popular backcountry spot.
KEYSTONE
Claim to fame: It was a family affair in the 1950s — the passion project of two couples, Bill and Jane Bergman and Max and Edna Dercum. Now, their development is beloved by the skiing world. Keystone is the biggest of Summit County’s four ski destinations. The founders’ names are on the resort’s two prominent features: Bergman Bowl and Dercum Mountain.
Skiable terrain: 3,149 acres Trails: 130 Lifts: 20
Mountain stats: 12,408-foot summit, 9,280-foot base
Check out: Near the center of the resort, Snake River Saloon & Steakhouse promises to fill you up with hearty plates.
LOVELAND
Claim to fame: Chester “Chet” Upham headlined the latest class of the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame. For more than 50 years, he was president of the state’s longest-operating, privately owned ski area. Loveland aims to honor him by maintaining its rootsy qualities.
Skiable terrain: 1,800 acres Trails: 94 Lifts: 11
Mountain stats: 13,010-foot summit, 10,800-foot base
Check out: Suds for all at Tommyknocker Brewery in Idaho Springs.
MONARCH
Claim to fame: High on the pass west of Salida, the ski area is without the glitz and glamour of resorts to the north that march on with development. Monarch, meanwhile, appears trapped in time. And ownership plans to keep it that way. Even modern luxuries such as snowmaking are resisted. The hope is you’ll feel the difference on all-natural powder.
Skiable terrain: 800 acres Trails: 67 Lifts: 7
Mountain stats: 11,952-foot summit, 10,790-foot base
Check out: In Salida, Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop has perfected lunch and dessert.
POWDERHORN
Claim to fame: Grand Junction is defined by desert terrain prime for mountain biking. Yet for five decades on the edge of the Grand Mesa, Powderhorn has satiated the craving for snow. Despite being the ski area on the flanks of the world’s largest flattop mountain, the place is often overlooked. That’s fine by locals, who’d prefer to keep the glades and moguls all to themselves.
Skiable terrain: 1,600 acres Trails: 63 Lifts: 4
Mountain stats: 9,850-foot summit, 8,200-foot base
Check out: Tacoparty in Grand Junction is a hip take on Mexican.
PURGATORY
Claim to fame: If the name doesn’t sound familiar, you might recall it formerly as Durango Mountain Resort. Despite the ominous title, it’s all smiles at Village Plaza, a scene of family activity, lodging and dining. And it’s all smiles on the mountain, which isn’t quite as crowded as many resorts.
Skiable terrain: 1,635 acres Trails: 105 Lifts: 11
Mountain stats: 10,822-foot summit, 8,793-foot base
Check out: Oscar’s Cafe is a longtime staple for breakfast.
SILVERTON
Claim to fame: “Steep and deep” is the motto at this ski area that is unlike any in Colorado. Few in North America can compare with the operation that features heli-skiing — dropping from a helicopter onto powder-packed slopes. You won’t find groomers across this daunting, secluded swath of the San Juan Mountains, festooned with rocks, cliffs, bowls and chutes.
Skiable terrain: 1,819 acres, with 22,000 additional acres for heli-skiing and hike-to terrain Lifts: 1
Mountain stats: 13,487-foot summit, 10,400-foot base
Check out: Kendall Mountain Ski Area, in walking distance of town, is a cheap, family favorite.
SNOWMASS
Claim to fame: America’s growing ski industry turned its collective attention to Aspen in 1967, when Snowmass-at-Aspen sold its first tickets for $6.50. At the time, it was seen as the nation’s grandest enterprise of its kind. Snowmass carries on the reputation. Beyond winter attractions such as Hanging Valley and Cirque, the resort has grown with summer attractions such as an alpine coaster and canopy tour.
Skiable terrain: 3,339 acres Trails: 94 Lifts: 16
Mountain stats: 12,510-foot summit, 8,104-foot base
Check out: For the “other side of Aspen,” check out Woody Creek Tavern, a former haunt of Hunter S. Thompson.
STEAMBOAT
Claim to fame: Skiing is almost as fundamental as walking in Steamboat Springs. So it’s no surprise the ski resort is one of the largest in Colorado. And maybe it’s no surprise that nearly half the terrain across Steamboat’s six peaks has an advanced designation. Still, families find plenty of fun here, basking in the glory of “champagne powder.”
Skiable terrain: 2,965 acres Trails: 170 Lifts: 17
Mountain stats: 10,568-foot summit, 6,900-foot base
Check out: Western attire and more at F.M. Light & Sons will have you looking like a ranching local.
SUNLIGHT
Claim to fame: The sell at Sunlight is skiing by day, soaking by night in Glenwood Springs’ thermal waters. With 75% of the trails for beginner and intermediate skill sets, Sunlight is known as a family-friendly retreat. For double black diamond runs, seek the East Ridge. Also, Sunlight offers miles of groomed trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Skiable terrain: 730 acres Trails: 72 Lifts: 3
Mountain stats: 9,895-foot summit, 7,885-foot base
Check out: Doughnuts and hot breakfast sandwiches at Sweet Coloradough.
TELLURIDE
Claim to fame: It’s hard to be objective when ranking ski resorts. But this is the aim of Z Ranking, which outlines a data-based approach culminating in a score called “the pure awesomeness factor.” In Colorado, Telluride takes the experts’ top spot. They start their case with this: “Visually, Telluride is the most striking ski town in North America.”
Skiable terrain: 2,000-plus acres Trails: 148 Lifts: 17
Mountain stats: 13,150-foot summit, 8,725-foot base
Check out: Breakfast and lunch at Baked in Telluride.
VAIL
Claim to fame: In all of North America, Vail is behind only Whistler Blackcomb, Big Sky Resort and Powder Mountain in terms of skiable terrain. Shuttles and heated walkways connect the resort’s three sections: Front-Side, Blue Sky Basin and Back Bowl. All have achieved legendary status for their range of challenges and views.
Skiable terrain: 5,317 acres Trails: 195 Lifts: 31
Mountain stats: 11,570-foot summit, 8,120-foot base
Check out: Gourmet dinner and drinks at Sweet Basil.
WINTER PARK
Claim to fame: What began as a project by Denver government to provide winter fun for residents has become a major destination for skiers and riders from everywhere. The famously bumpy terrain is spread across two mountains, with the majority of beginner trails found on the resort’s namesake peak. The Mary Jane side caters more to the advanced types, with plenty of technical moguls and flowy blues.
Skiable terrain: 3,081 acres Trails: 166 Lifts: 23
Mountain stats: 12,060-foot summit, 9,000-foot base
Check out: Randi’s Grill & Pub warms the belly with shepherd’s pie and meatloaf.
WOLF CREEK
Claim to fame: In southwest Colorado, pull off scenic Wolf Creek Pass and enter a winter wonderland of nostalgia. Locals here are spoiled with supreme powder — the most of any ski area in Colorado, say the family owners and operators. Ritualistic regulars hike to a variety of terrain.
Skiable terrain: 1,600 acres Trails: 77 Lifts: 10
Mountain stats: 11,904-foot summit, 10,300-foot base
Check out: Pagosa Springs is Colorado’s hot springs capital, fueled by the Mother Spring, believed to be the world’s deepest geothermal spring.