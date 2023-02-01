Two outfitters have teamed up to sell what they're calling "a deluxe winter camping and backcountry skiing experience" in Colorado's high alpine.

On a smaller — though, still pricey — scale, the guided outing is said to mimic big-mountain expeditions abroad, such as the kind in Alaska that have been suited to Mountain Trip's portfolio since the 1970s. That's one of the Telluride outfitters launching what's being called Bridal Veil Backcountry Ski Camps. It's in partnership with Telluride Helitrax, the name in heli-skiing around the San Juan Mountains since the '80s.

It isn't for the beginner, the companies say. It's for the skilled backcountry skier or rider who might be looking to improve his or her skills while gaining "a comfortable introduction to winter camping in an immersive wilderness setting."

Covering three days and two nights, it's for those who can afford it. Prices start at $925 per person in a group of eight with a pair of avalanche-trained guides.

It's not for someone seeking luxury, but for someone "who wants a quieter, more comfortable experience in the backcountry,” said Bill Allen, co-owner of Mountain Trip. “As a heli-supported trip, we can skin to basecamp with light packs and save our energy for exploring the surrounding alpine basin.”

The venture starts through gates from high on Telluride Resort, followed by a three-plus-hour tour to the base that is Upper Bridal Veil Basin near 12,500. Along with other gear and equipment, Helitrax transports double-walled "arctic oven tents" and cots, sleeping pads and bags. Meals will be provided under starlight.

The season runs Feb. 18-April 2. More information at mountaintrip.com