Colorado's longest-running ski area has opened a new attraction.
Tubing is now available not far from Howelsen Hill's legendary, Olympian-molding ski jumps. A "thrilling course and new lighted lift" have been arranged near the base established in 1915, in walking distance of downtown Steamboat Springs.
In a news release, Howelsen manager Brad Setter added his expectation for the tubing hill to "quickly become a favorite at the ski area." A covered, colorful carpet lift ferries visitors and their tubes up the hill, where they'll find lanes sculpted with rollers, banks and turns.
The course is the latest addition to the historic settlement, which has helped give Steamboat its reputation as "Ski Town, USA." Howelsen introduced a chairlift for skiers last winter. That was in an effort to appeal to a broader base, beyond local professionals and kids training for competition.
Tube Howelsen is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, with one-hour slots per rider costing $30-$35. Reservations can be made two weeks in advance.
For rules and more information, go to steamboatsprings.net