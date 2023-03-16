It's only fitting the powder-packed ski season that was 2022-'23 goes out with a bang.

Or, more specifically, a splash.

Pond-skimming is but one tradition of closing festivities across ski country in the spring. Here's a look at other happenings:

Arapahoe Basin: A nod to the parking lot that takes on a summery scene, the Beach N' Egg Hunt is set for Easter Sunday, April 9. Get the family there before 10 a.m. to hunt for a golden egg storing prizes, including a kids season ticket. As part of A-Basin's Moonlight Dinner Series, a Hawaiian luau is set for the night of April 22.

Aspen Snowmass: Closing day is scheduled for April 16. And closing day at Snowmass is traditionally for Schneetag (German for "snow day"), when teams build a small vessel, steer it down a slope and float across a pond.

Beaver Creek: Through March, able skiers are invited to register and ski down the mountain with lighted batons. They're treated with a fireworks show at the top.

Breckenridge: Be on the lookout for parties through April as part of Breck Spring Fever. The month-long celebration is sure to include skier splashdowns and DJs.

Copper Mountain: Set for the weekend of April 22, the resort proclaims Sunsation "the finest spring festival in all of the Colorado high country," including stein hoisting contests, giveaways and free concerts.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Crested Butte: The town's hippie culture shines around closing weekend, slated for April Fools' weekend. The pond skim competition typically awards winners for best splash, trick and outfit.

Keystone: "Getting Funky on the First" is the billing for April 1, with a Blink-182 cover band expected along with trivia, raffles and a prize for the best '90s wear.

Loveland: More than 60 years running now, Loveland Derby calls itself America's largest amateur ski race. It's happening April 15-16, complete with costumes and BBQ.

Monarch: Closing day is set for April 16. Monarch typically doesn't close without kayakers paddling down the mountain. There's also usually a parking lot cookoff and the Gunbarrel Challenge — an uphill and downhill race on Gunbarrel Trail.

Steamboat: April 8 is the annual Cardboard Classic, where racing transports are limited to cardboard, string, glue, tape and paint. The Splashdown competition is the next day.

Telluride: Live music daily at Gorrono Ranch, what the ski area calls "the perfect place to enjoy a beer, snacks and dance between turns." Also a DJ at Bon Vivant from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Winter Park: The resort celebrates Spring Bash + Splash every weekend in April, with events including a beer and bluegrass fest, slalom races, a '90s celebration and a pond skim.