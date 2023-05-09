Copper Mountain is anticipating additions and upgrades this summer that the Summit County ski resort says represents its largest single-year capital investment in more than a decade.

The biggest piece of the sweeping plan is a new mid-mountain lodge being called the Aerie. The two-story, 25,000-square-foot building will be perched above the American Eagle lift, where the gondola will drop off visitors on the second-floor deck.

Expected to open sometime during the 2023-24 ski season, the Aerie will boast views with a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge. A resort announcement said the venue "will take Copper's on-mountain dining to the next level and continue to improve the year-round mountain experience."

The resort is adding two flowy, downhill mountain bike trails in the coming months in the ongoing effort to realize a 22-mile network. Near the Aerie, the resort plans to build a loop trail for hikers as well.

Copper's scenic golf course will be another focus this summer. The resort is expanding from nine holes to 14, with the aim of going up to 18 next summer.

Also in the coming months, the resort will be expanding the Far East parking lot and adding two busses to the shuttle fleet. That will be while building a childcare facility in Center Village for parents working and living around the resort.

The recent announcement included mention of Copper's plans to replace the Timberline and Lumberjack lifts. That will not happen this year while operators continue talks with lift manufacturers Leitner-Poma and Doppelmayr, according to the announcement.