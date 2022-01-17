Beaver Creek Resort has unveiled a 250-acre area intended to set itself apart as a ski destination for families and beginners.

New this month, McCoy Park's groomers and glades "mimic the setting of advanced trails" and provide novices "the chance to explore more of the mountain on terrain they are comfortable skiing," according to the resort.

The park "offers families the opportunity to explore together and immerse themselves in nature," said Beaver Creek Chief Operating Officer Nadia Guerriero in a news release.

Beaver Creek installed two quad chairlifts to access the added 17 trails. The area also features Eaton Haus, a new warming hut and dining outpost.

McCoy Park is the third installment of what Beaver Creek calls its Signature Parks Collection. The resort previously built Haymeadow and Red Buffalo parks, both also designed with beginners in mind.