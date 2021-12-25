Christmas came early to several Colorado ski areas as up to 20 inches of snow fell overnight Thursday with more expected Friday night into Saturday.
After an incredibly dry start to the ski season, any moisture was a welcome gift on this holiday weekend.
Crested Butte was the big winner with 20 inches of fresh powder. Other ski areas enjoying double-digit totals included Wolf Creek (14 inches), Aspen Highlands (12) and Monarch (10).
The barrage of snow in southern Colorado led to a delayed opening Friday at Monarch, as an avalanche closed U.S. 50 for several hours.
The @COAvalancheInfo has Avalanche Warnings up for much of the state. Avalanches have already caused some road closures. Follow them and bookmark https://t.co/4y13FFNpnE . Also follow @ColoradoDOT #COWX pic.twitter.com/ERax0xRmZE— Pikes Peak Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) (@PikesPeakARES) December 24, 2021
North of Monarch, Cooper and Copper received 9 inches while Aspen Mountain and Loveland got 8. Breckenridge and Winter Park racked up 7 inches, with other destinations such as Vail, Keystone, Beaver Creek and Steamboat getting 6.
Ah yes, the simplicity of powder skiing is back upon us.🥰— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) December 24, 2021
6" of new snow fell overnight, a few more inches have fallen since report time, and there's no sign of the snow to let up soon!#ABasin #TheLegend #Skiing #COwx #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/fUEOsABRF5
"Breck must have been on the nice list this year because we received gifts of snow and a brand-new chairlift today!" resort officials said Friday on Twitter. "The Freedom SuperChair is now open for the season on Peak 7."
Breckenridge and the rest of Summit County were forecast to see 4-8 more inches throughout Friday and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Crested Butte could receive an additional 7-14 inches.
Wind speeds of 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, could mean wind chill values will drop as low as zero, the agency said.
Here's a look at overnight snow totals:
Crested Butte - 20 inches
Wolf Creek - 14 inches
Aspen Highlands - 12 inches
Monarch - 10 inches
Copper Mountain - 9 inches
Cooper/Chicago Ridge - 9 inches
Loveland - 8 inches
Aspen Mountain - 8 inches
Breckenridge - 7 inches
Winter Park - 7 inches
Buttermilk - 7 inches
Arapahoe Basin - 6 inches
Keystone - 6 inches
Vail - 6 inches
Beaver Creek - 6 inches
Steamboat - 6 inches
Telluride - 5 inches