Christmas came early to several Colorado ski areas as up to 20 inches of snow fell overnight Thursday with more expected Friday night into Saturday.

After an incredibly dry start to the ski season, any moisture was a welcome gift on this holiday weekend.

Crested Butte was the big winner with 20 inches of fresh powder. Other ski areas enjoying double-digit totals included Wolf Creek (14 inches), Aspen Highlands (12) and Monarch (10).

The barrage of snow in southern Colorado led to a delayed opening Friday at Monarch, as an avalanche closed U.S. 50 for several hours.

The @COAvalancheInfo has Avalanche Warnings up for much of the state. Avalanches have already caused some road closures. Follow them and bookmark https://t.co/4y13FFNpnE . Also follow @ColoradoDOT #COWX pic.twitter.com/ERax0xRmZE — Pikes Peak Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) (@PikesPeakARES) December 24, 2021

North of Monarch, Cooper and Copper received 9 inches while Aspen Mountain and Loveland got 8. Breckenridge and Winter Park racked up 7 inches, with other destinations such as Vail, Keystone, Beaver Creek and Steamboat getting 6.

"Breck must have been on the nice list this year because we received gifts of snow and a brand-new chairlift today!" resort officials said Friday on Twitter. "The Freedom SuperChair is now open for the season on Peak 7."

Breckenridge and the rest of Summit County were forecast to see 4-8 more inches throughout Friday and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Crested Butte could receive an additional 7-14 inches.

Wind speeds of 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, could mean wind chill values will drop as low as zero, the agency said.

Here's a look at overnight snow totals:

Crested Butte - 20 inches

Wolf Creek - 14 inches

Aspen Highlands - 12 inches

Monarch - 10 inches

Copper Mountain - 9 inches

Cooper/Chicago Ridge - 9 inches

Loveland - 8 inches

Aspen Mountain - 8 inches

Breckenridge - 7 inches

Winter Park - 7 inches

Buttermilk - 7 inches

Arapahoe Basin - 6 inches

Keystone - 6 inches

Vail - 6 inches

Beaver Creek - 6 inches

Steamboat - 6 inches

Telluride - 5 inches