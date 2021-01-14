The Ikon Pass title of first to ski 1 million vertical feet on the season remains in Steamboat Springs.
The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported on resident Joe Brougher recording the mark this month. Last winter, in what was the debut season of the leaderboard for pass holders using a free mobile app, Brougher was second behind fellow Steamboat Resort regular Jeff Gebauer.
At the time Brougher crossed 1 million vertical feet, the leaderboard showed Gebauer trailing with close to 823,000 feet.
The 54-year-old Brougher's mark came after 31 days and 524 lift rides at Steamboat, the app showed. He had racked up about 906 miles over 147 hours. As The Pilot noted, the gain is comparable to traveling to the boundary of outer space space three times.