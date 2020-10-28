The start of Colorado’s unusual ski season was unusually quiet.
Davey Pitcher and his wife, Rosanne, carefully talked earlier this week about opening their family-run Wolf Creek Ski Area after 24 inches of snow fell on the mountain near Pagosa Springs. Instead of giving people more notice and waiting for a weekend day, they decided to open mid-week. And instead of making a big announcement about opening, they didn’t hype it up too much.
“It was kind of strategic,” Pitcher said. “We’re happy with a slow start.”
He wanted to give everyone, employees and customers, time to ease into ski season during the coronavirus pandemic and see how safety precautions such as mandatory masks and social distancing played out.
“I think the proof is out there that it’s working,” Pitcher said on Wednesday morning, as he looked out his office window at a sparse crowd of happy skiers and snowboarders.
Wednesday marked the second time in the last 10 years that Wolf Creek has won the race to be the first ski area in the state to run the lifts, beating out frequent winners Loveland or Arapahoe Basin resorts.
Attending is a badge of honor for snowboarders like Samuel Castaneda.
“It’s exciting just knowing we’re the first ones,” he said. “It feels like it’s been a long time since we’ve been here.”
While Castaneda and his 13-year-old brother made the relatively short drive from Del Norte, others came from Durango and New Mexico. Mike Herndon traveled from his home in Oklahoma for his usual snowy season stay in Pagosa Springs.
“Someone asked me, ‘To ski or not to ski?’” Herndon said. “And my response was, ‘Is that really a question?’”
It was a no-brainer for Anitra Hargo, too, while she waits for her workplace, Purgatory Resorts, to open.
“We’re all here for the love of riding,” she said, while waiting in line for her ticket. “All of my friends are here and everybody is stoked. It brings a smile to my face.”
Yeah, it feels good to open and to be first for Pitcher, too. But he has other things on his mind.
“We have the responsibility of showing that a ski area can respond to this safely and not create any COVID outbreaks,” he said.