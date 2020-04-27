The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame is adding five to its enshrined group of athletes, coaches and other pioneers responsible for shaping the state's ski and snowboard legacy.
Members of the class of 2020 join more than 200 others who've been voted on since 1977 by fellow hall of famers and a committee based at Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail.
Among the inductees is James Niehues, the Colorado artist behind trail maps displayed at ski resorts around the world. He represents the "inspirational" category established by the Hall of Fame, while "sport builders" include Ellen Post Foster and Scott Rawles.
After success in international freestyle competitions, Post Foster became a renowned instructor, developing concepts described in books such as "Skiing and the Art of Carving." Rawles shined as a mogul skier through the 1980s and then made a name for himself as a mentor, a three-time international coach of the year while steering U.S. teams.
Dave Stapleton was selected to represent athletes. The Aspen native spent the 1980s on the pro tour and in 1992 opened Stapleton Sports, which has been the center of pivotal fundraising for youth racing in his hometown.
Rounding out the class is Pam Conklin Pettee, the ski writer who went on to lead an influential public relations firm. Assisting regular customer President Gerald Ford and the national media was among her public relations duties at Vail in the 1970s.