Question: We are at a loss. Every bed in our house has a headboard, and they all make noise when someone tosses in bed. We tried putting rubber wedges between each bed and headboard connection, but the noise persists. Other than attaching the headboards to the wall, is there a magic way to get a solid connection that will not rattle with every move?
Answer: A headboard might seem like a decorative feature with its sole function to keep pillows in place. But if you read, watch TV or scroll through phone messages in bed, your headboard also functions like the back of a chair. Every time you lean back, you apply considerable pressure to it. And that leads to rattling.
The solutions hinge on whether the noise comes from the connection or the headboard's relationship to the wall. A headboard connects to a bed via brackets that are either integral to the bed rails or are attached to them. Most are bolted on.
Push a bed away from the wall and look for bolt heads. Check whether the connections are tight. Use two wrenches: one on the head and one on the nut. If you can tighten them, they were loose. If you previously tightened them, don't merely retighten. Check for washers under the bolt head and the nut at each connection. If none is there, disassemble the joint and add washers — plus a lock washer between the nut and its washer. Before tightening the nut, squirt in a product that keeps connections from wobbling loose yet still allows disassembly, such as Loctite Threadlocker Blue 242 ($6.47 at Home Depot). Brackets often are designed to accommodate bed frames made by different manufacturers. So if you find empty holes or slots, you might be able to add an extra bolt at each bracket, which also will secure the connection.
If your headboard and bed frame are linked by hook-on connections, about all you can do is insert shims if the hooks are narrower than the slots. But adapters might have been used to allow a hook-on headboard to be attached with bolt-on brackets, or vice versa. If the adapters don't fit right, replacing them might help. Search online for headboard adapters.
Once the headboard is securely attached to the bed, focus on the space between the bed and the wall. A company called Bed Claw makes rubber bumpers that fit over bolt-on brackets. The primary purpose is to keep the brackets from scratching the wall, but the bumpers also lessen rattling sounds. They cost $9.65 for a pair, enough for one bed, on Amazon. Or you could improvise with foam pipe insulation ($1.58 at Lowe's for a 6-foot length sized to fit around 1-inch-wide piping). No one will see this padding, so just attach the foam with duct tape.
If all else fails, eliminate that gap between the headboard and the wall. You can use felt protectors for furniture feet. They probably won't be thick enough, so adapt them with longer screws; thread on washers or a nut to fill in the extra space between the felt and the headboard. (A four-pack of Richelieu Hardware screw-on felt pads about 1 inch wide is $4.09 at Home Depot.)