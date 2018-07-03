Steamed Shrimp and Summer Vegetables With Ginger-Soy Drizzle
Yield: 4 servings
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon peeled, finely grated fresh ginger root
1 scallion (white and green parts), thinly sliced
1 1/2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
1 1/4 pounds large shrimp (16-20 count), peeled and deveined (tails discarded)
1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
1 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise then cut into 1/4-inch half moons
8 ounces sugar snap peas (strings removed)
Cooked brown rice, for serving (optional)
Procedure:
Fill a 4-quart pot halfway with water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Seat a steamer basket on/in the pot, making sure it does not come in contact with the water.
Whisk together the soy sauce, ginger, scallion and toasted sesame oil in a liquid measuring cup.
Place the shrimp in the steamer basket; cover and steam-cook for 4 to 5 minutes, then arrange the vegetables on top of the shrimp. Cover and steam-cook for 4 to 5 minutes more, until the vegetables are crisp-tender and the shrimp is no longer translucent. (During this time, it may help to gently stir or toss the vegetables and shrimp once or twice, for even cooking.)
Serve over rice, if desired, drizzled with the sauce.
Nutrition: Per serving: 180 calories, 32 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 230 mg cholesterol, 570 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar