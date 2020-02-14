Police blocked off a street in Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon after multiple reports of shots fired in the west-side neighborhood.
Just after 3 p.m. there was an exchange of gunfire between a resident and others in the area of Uintah Street and Caldera Drive, just north of Old Colorado City. As of 4:40 p.m., there were no reported injuries.
Police had part of Caldera blocked off as they investigated. No suspect descriptions were available.
One neighborhood resident reported hearing between 10 and 20 shots.
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.