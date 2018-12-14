All you want for Christmas is a big fur ball.
Isn’t that how the holiday song goes? No? Well, it should be.
While shelters might not be packed with as many adoptable pets as during the summer months, there are still more than enough dogs, cats and other creatures waiting to find their forever homes.
“We always say the holidays are a great time to adopt,” said Gretchen Pressley, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s community relations manager. “Families are home together and you can get acclimated to new pets together.”
While that might be the case, Happy Cats Haven Director Sara Ferguson doesn’t want to see a tiny kitten stuffed into a box and shoved under the Christmas tree.
“Our main goal is keeping the kitten stress-free,” she said. “We also encourage gift certificates, so somebody can come pick out their own cat or kitten. We see a cat as a 15-to-20-year commitment. We take it pretty seriously.”
Ferguson and other Happy Cats workers will counsel folks about ways to give an animal as a gift, and recommend buying one of their adoption kits, which comes with a carrier, toy, litter box and scoop. They also like to see kittens get adopted together.
“They do better with a buddy,” said Ferguson. “It’s like going home with a blankie with you. They’re babies. It’s hard on them, and especially if somebody leaves them alone for 8 to 10 hours.”
Pressley said the shelter hasn’t seen evidence that pets given as gifts are relinquished more often than through other adoptions, but if you do consider giving one, make sure the giftee has shown a sustained interest in having a pet and is capable mentally and physically of caring for the animal.
Once you do introduce a dog into a new home, patience, love and boundaries are the keys to happy symbiosis. Keep in mind that an animal coming into a pet-free home will probably acclimate faster than an animal having to make introductions with current pets.
“If you let them go to the bathroom all over the house, that’s not setting them up for success,” said Pressley. “Make sure they know the rules as soon as they get into the house.”
ADOPTABLE DOGS
MARLEY
Female, age 8, maltese, $100, No. 1396325
Sweet and shy Marley came in as a transfer from National Mill Dog Rescue, which saves commercial breeding dogs from puppy mills. She loves to be carried around and she's missing all her teeth, but that won't stop her from digging into her wet food.
JUSTICE
Female, age 1, pitbull boxer mix, $100, No. 1397014
She might be shy at first, but this is one well-behaved girl. Justice easily sits for treats and listens well, plus she's great on a leash and likes to go for walks.
YUCCA
Female, age 2, German shepherd collie mix, $200, No. 1233876
This smart girl's owner got sick and couldn't care for her anymore. Yucca can sit, shake, like down and who knows what else once you work with her for awhile and keep those treats coming.
KEETA
Female, age 7, American eskimo mix, $100, No. 1396564
This funny little ball of fluff came to the shelter when her owner died. She's full of personality, curious and loving. Her adoption fee comes with dental work.
BEAR
Male, age 2, dachshund mix, $250, No. 1332409
Bear came in as a stray, and stayed when his owner didn't want to reclaim him. It's too bad, because he's a sweet little fellow, a little scared at first, but likes loving scratches. He gets along with cats and likes to chew stuff, so he'll need some toys. He also likes being outside, and will show his happiness by digging in the dirt.
JASPER
Male, age 1 and a half, $250, No. 1397516
If you're looking for a lap dog, Jasper is your main man. This little sweetie does love his treats, but as soon as he's devoured them, he'll run right back to cuddle in your arms. He loves to be picked up and held.
ADOPTABLE CATS
BERLIOZ
Male, age 15 months, domestic long hair, $135 for Berlioz and Penelope
Berlioz and Penelope are brother and sister, and need to be adopted together, as they're a bonded pair. Berlioz is a little fluffier than his sister, and a bit more anxious, but she helps smooth out his rough edges as they get to know you. They were adopted as kittens from Happy Cats, but were returned because the family had to relocate to a home that didn't allow pets.
PENELOPE
Female, age 15 months, domestic short hair, $135 for Berlioz and Penelope
Penelope and Berlioz are sister and brother, and need to be adopted together, as they're a bonded pair. The female of this pair is sweet and even-keeled, and a bit smaller and smoother than her brother. She gets along with other felines, though it's probably best that they're the only two cats in the household.
TUMBLEWEED
Male, age 5 months, domestic short hair, $135 for Tumbleweed and Grasshopper
Tumbleweed and Grasshopper are brothers and must be adopted together. They were found Thursday morning in the woods near Monument. One even has a tiny bit of frostbite on the tip of his ear. After living in the woods for who knows how long, these two sure are friendly and sweet and very interested in toys.
GRASSHOPPER
Male, age 5 months, domestic short hair, $135 for Tumbleweed and Grasshopper
Grasshopper and his brother Tumbleweed need to go to a home together. They're still a little hesitant in their new surroundings, after being found in the woods near Monument, but seem to be doing a good job getting acclimated to humans and all the treats they provide.
ARISTA
Female, age 6, domestic short hair, $90
Arista is a Hemo Hero, which means she donated blood for other cats. Mostly males are orange and white, which makes her peach and vanilla coloring unusual. She's friendly, curious and will greet you at the door.
BELLA
Female, age 8, Maine coon mix, $60
Bella is also a Hemo Hero, a cat who donated blood to other felines. The petite brown tabby recently got shaved because her long fur was so matted, but it's growing back in so soft. She's super friendly, loving, quick to purr and we hear she thrives on attention.
