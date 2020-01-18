These are not your grandmother’s quilts.
Think color as brilliant as a desert sunset or as shimmery as a fresh rainbow.
“It has to pop,” says Shirley Gisi, one of two Colorado Springs quilters whose work has been accepted for this year’s American Quilter’s Society international competition in Daytona Beach, Fla. Winners will be announced Feb. 26, and the exhibition runs Feb. 26-28.
No pop, no glory.
“You have to exaggerate your color,” Gisi says. “The more vivid, the less boring.”
Think wall hanging, not bed covering.
Gisi’s qualifying entry, “Sheer Joy,” reflects her trademark — an abstract of geometric shapes juxtaposed and layered for a three-dimensional effect.
But, she says, “It was a little dull.”
So Gisi overlaid sheer fabric strips, applied textured, painted rectangles and sewed on Swarovski crystals and multicolored beads.
“You have to jazz it up,” she said, especially when it’s meant to decorate a wall.
Think more art than craft.
Colorado Springs resident Kimberly Lacy will compete with two quilts — “Cloudy with a Chance of Color” and “The Tale of a Chameleon of Color.”
She’s been quilting for nearly 50 years and switched 15 years ago from the traditional style to contemporary fiber art quilting.
“As I grow in this art form, I’m finding my quilts are becoming more intricate,” Lacy says, adding that one of her signature quilts, fashioned out of silk material with paint added for depth and interest, takes four to weeks of steady sewing to complete.
Small squares of varying sizes and patterns form the shell and tail of the chameleon piece that she created using a free-motion technique, meaning she moves the quilt around the sewing machine instead of vice versa.
Warm hues of blue, purple and red add up to a look that’s easy on the eye and begs the question, “How is this done?”
“I love the spiral because I think it’s a wonderful metaphor for life,” Lacy said. “The smallest tip is when we’re born, and we continue to grow like a spiral, but at any given time we’re never at the same point. We go back and forward, and it expands forever and never stops.”
Today’s judges are not only searching for impeccable stitching, they’re also examining aesthetic qualities alongside the technical and mechanical aspects, competitors say.
A total of 422 quilts from around the world will vie for $54,000 in cash awards at the February show.
Gisi and Lacy have had entries at the international level multiple times.
Lacy started submitting quilts for consideration a decade ago and now enters some 15 shows a year.
Prize ribbons as plentiful as spools of thread adorn the sewing rooms of both quilters’ homes.
The local quilters say they do well because their quilts are different from the norm.
“It’s something unusual,” Lacy said.
“You have to find your niche and what works for you,” Gisi said.
Gisi won a prize at her first competition in 2004 and got hooked. All of her relatives came to watch the competition in Golden.
“You have them shown because why do you make your quilts? You want people to see them,” Gisi said.
The 80-year-old Gisi now competes around the nation, from Denver to Houston to Ontario, Calif. Her largest award came about five years ago, $5,000 and trip accommodations for “machine artistry.”
With silk running $20 to $50 a yard, Lacy reinvests her prize money and revenue from an Etsy online shop into supplies and transportation. A single prize for painting on fabric netted $3,500, her biggest win to date.
Lacy, 69, started quilting decades ago when she was pregnant with her first child. She quit her job as an obstetrics nursing administrator at age 50, when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She takes her disease in stride.
“It’s provided me this opportunity to do art, which was always an interest,” she said. “I can do it full time, and I love it. If I can be quilting, life is perfect.”
Lacy’s sources of inspiration include nature, fossils, geology and abstract patterns.
Gisi took up quilting 25 years ago, when she retired from IBM as a financial analyst.
At first, the hobby gave her something to do and a way to meet new friends, as she joined local quilting groups that not only work on individual projects but also do charity quilting.
She stuck to traditional quilting for years, buying store patterns and following them to the last pull of the thread.
But when one of her sons brought home a book on Southwestern art from Santa Fe, she began envisioning desert scenes and other Western landscapes on fabric.
“The most fun part is designing it,” Gisi said, adding that her designs are driven primarily by color and texture.
“Color can be hard; you have to decide if you want it to look realistic or exaggerated.”
On one quilt, a scrubby kitchen sponge gets reborn as prickly needles stitched on cacti. On another, overlapping sheer fabric mimics the appearance of stained glass.
“They need to be flashy,” she said.
She uses pencil and graph paper to etch out original designs before starting to sew on a machine.
Gisi mostly pieces and appliques the fabric by sewing and leaving no raw edges, rather than fusing, or ironing an adhesive material to the backside. Gradated fabric is her favorite because it changes color.
Gisi, too, says the hobby provides a source of entertainment.
“This isn’t a sweat shop,” she said. “I do it because it’s fun.”
The hardest part?
“Finishing a quilt,” Gisi answers.
She has three quilts partially completed.
“I can’t decide what to do,” she says. “If I don’t know, I’ll put it aside and finish it later. I never know what they’ll look like until I’m done.”