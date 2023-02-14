February is the month of love.

And while love does look a bit different as a senior, that shouldn’t stop us from trying something new. Let’s not be fearful of finding ways to keep things fresh with our partner.

What might this look like? Take a moment together and discuss how you could tweak your daily routines. For example, do you always have breakfast at home? Then try investigating unique brunch destinations or take a morning drive to see the beauty of the mountains.

Sharing new experiences adds variety to a relationship and creates memories.

Also, we sometimes forget to engage in meaningful conversation. It’s important to speak from the heart. Start by talking about what makes you grateful. Being authentic and heartfelt creates intimacy and often brings a new understanding and appreciation for one another.

Finally, remember that a simple “thank you” goes a long way toward keeping love alive. We can’t change the wrinkles, but we can change our thoughts. Think with a full heart and a spirit for life. Create the energy that brings joy and happiness. Watch it spill over into your loved one’s life.

Dr. John Legler, an expert on senior issues who lives in Mississippi and California, offered tips for keeping romance alive this Valentine’s Day.

Question: Can seniors experience romance?

Answer: When we view romance as more of a state of mind rather than a culturally prescribed set of behaviors, then seniors of course can experience romance. When two people care for each other and want to continue to make the other person feel unique and special, romance naturally occurs.

Q: What is romance vs. intimacy?

A: Romance is the path that leads to increased intimacy. In the broadest sense, romance builds the trust that ends in the feeling of intimacy. Romance is composed of nurturing, thoughtfulness and unselfish behavior. True intimacy is the most perfect form of a relationship in which we completely trust the other person with all of our thoughts, feelings and our body.

Q: Is date night important to seniors?

A: Date night for couples of all ages can be an important aspect of relationships. Date night is not that senior couple sitting at Red Lobster staring into space. Date night can be a bonding experience when the couple chooses to be present with each other, chooses to hold hands with a sense of intention and chooses to actively listen.

Q: What is the importance of a hug?

A: The importance of a hug for seniors, or anyone for that matter, cannot be overemphasized. A hug is much more than two people putting their arms around each other. A hug builds closeness and trust. Further, science tells us that a hug is physically healing, good for our immune system and helps us with feelings of anxiety and depression.