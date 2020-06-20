For a peaceful outdoor respite during these “safer at home” days, check out the 14th annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls.
The tour goes to 17 water feature exhibits in the Pikes Peak region, with ponds, pondless waterfalls, streams and stone fountains.
The self-guided, socially distanced tour by Purely Ponds Fine Landscapes, a benefit for Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 27-28.
”Our ecologically balanced waterscapes facilitate relaxation to the soothing sounds of water, a peaceful panorama of the naturalistic water garden, and a friendly fish community. It offers an experience of tranquility that transcends today’s stressful world,” Jessica Oberg of Purely Ponds said. “This is a great chance for our water feature owners and serious water gardeners to share their piece of paradise with the public.”
Oberg said this annual tour has undergone minor adjustments because of the coronavirus. It is a bit smaller than previous years and tickets will only be sold online. The tour ticket book, with tour map, addresses, driving directions and descriptions, costs $5 online at purely ponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Visitors provide their own transportation.
”To date we have donated $34,860 to The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region,” Oberg said. “I feel like we have made a difference. We are so happy to be able to give to such an amazing organization for our youth and the future generation of our community.”
The Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds will match and donate proceeds from ticket sales, Oberg said.