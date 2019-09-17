The city of Colorado Springs has a website inviting you go back in time thanks to an interactive aerial map that shows what the city looked like in 1947 compared to 2015.
Manipulating the map is a breeze, and all you have to do to view an image from 1947 is move a small embedded spyglass. To find a particular part of town you can search manually or just enter an address.
The results are impressive, even in an older neighborhood that wouldn't appear to have changed much over several decades. Take a look below at the modern picture of Patty Jewett Golf Course. Then look at the 1947 version and you'll notice some astounding differences. The east side of the course didn't exist in 1947.
To try out a larger version of this fun map out for yourself, head right here.