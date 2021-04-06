A website developed by a Colorado Springs company is inviting you to go back in time. The site features a free interactive aerial map that shows what the city looked like in 1947 compared to 2018.
Manipulating the map is a breeze. Begin by heading to digitaldeepmap.com/cos.
From there, select the "1947 Aerial Imagery" from the menu along the bottom. Then select the "satellite" option from the menu on the upper right. The old imagery will appear on the right side of the map, the modern images from 2018 will be on the left.
Use the vertical slider in the middle of the map to swipe betwen the old and new imagery. Once you have a feel for it, you can pan and zoom whatever part of town you'd like to see. You can also view even older maps of the city as well.
The results are impressive, even in an older neighborhood that wouldn't seemed to have changed much, even over several decades.
Take a look below at the modern picture of Patty Jewett Golf Course. Then look at the 1947 version and you'll notice some astounding differences. The east side of the course didn't exist in 1947.
Here's another blast from the past. The top photo shows the Fillmore Street diverging diamond interchange that goes over I-25 and was completed in 2016. In the photo from 1947, the interchange doesn't exist and neither does I-25.
The website was designed and created by Colorado Springs resident Kevin Knapp and the team at Tierra Plan. They're the firm that developed the "Story of Us" digital exhibit at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and the online "Story of Us" website, which you can find at http://cspmstoryofus.com/.
Tierra Plan also developed a mobile version in time for the city's 150th birthday celebration, which you can check out right here.
"We created the 'Colorado Springs Historic Map Explorer' as a side project a few years ago while working on a different project for the Colorado Springs Pioneers museum," said Knapp. "We built the site for free, hoping it would become a community resource for people to easily explore some of the historic maps from the Pioneers Museum. It’s grown since then, I think we have about 35 maps and old imagery in there now.
We would love to see more people use the site, especially kids and educators. It could be a great learning tool and it's a lot of fun so please share it. We would really like hear about how folks use it and if we can help any educators, let us know."