Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with showers this afternoon. High 64F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.