As far as Frisco is concerned, the only way to say cheers to the holidays is to raise a cup of hot cider that goes by a different, often-mispronounced name.
What is it? “Wah-sail” or “Wah-sil?”
“Either way will get you a cup of delicious cider,” says Nora Gilbertson, the town’s special events manager.
Actually, you can have as much Wassail as your belly can take during the 11th annual Wassail Days, starting Friday.
“Wassail,” says Gilbertson, going with the proper “wah-sil” pronunciation. “That’s from old England. They used to drink that around the fire during cold, dark nights.”
Caroling is more popular nowadays, but once upon a time there was wassailing. Singers would go door to door offering spoonfuls from a bowl in exchange for gifts.
Wassail Days began as Frisco’s merchants sought to attract people to the charming Main Street, easily overlooked in the winter with ski slopes ruling in neighbor town Breckenridge and at resorts spotting Interstate 70.
“This is the time of year where they weren’t typically busy in the past,” Gilbertson says of the small businesses. “This really helps get people in the door.”
Sure, skiers tend to make Frisco their base, she says. “But also, we have an adorable Main Street, with lots of locally owned businesses. When looking for a holiday gift, I think people more and more care about uniqueness and quality, and not just getting something that everyone else gets at the mall. You can get some really unique stuff in Frisco. I think that really sets us apart.”
So for Wassail Days, owners stock their shelves with precious goods and prepare many gallons of the recipe they’ve spent years perfecting. They warm prospective customers with concoctions of various fruit juices, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and, for some with liquor licenses, a splash of brandy.
Over the 10-day festival, people vote for their favorite. “Summit County people tend to be pretty competitive,” Gilbertson says. So bragging rights are hotly desired. The Lost Cajun Restaurant was on a winning streak until Rivers Clothing reclaimed glory last year.
Visitors can grab a free 12-sip card and return fully stamped to the visitor information center for a mug, specially crafted by a local artist. But don’t hurry back, Gilbertson says. “The holidays are busy, full of hustle and bustle. This is supposed to be the (opposite) of that. You don’t have to rush. Just take your time, savor the season, stroll down Main Street and check things out.”
