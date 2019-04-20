In the 1950s, beautiful, bountiful, full-blooming rose trellises adorned many graves at Evergreen Cemetery.
The wire arcs served as frames for climbing rosebushes, with blooms mostly in blushing pink hues. It was a trend then, when the cemetery was considered a park or garden in addition to being the final resting place of many important figures in city history. But as families of the deceased moved away or joined their loved ones 6 feet under, some of the trellises and shrubs fell into disrepair.
Today, many of the rose bushes also have passed on, and a good number of the trellises have been removed.
The cemetery at 1005 S. Hancock Ave., founded in 1871 and taken under the city’s wing in 1875, spans 220 wooded acres. It’s home to the remains of city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer and his wife, Queenie, famed potter Artus Van Briggle, poet Helen Hunt Jackson, Buffalo Soldier George Mason and Cripple Creek millionaire Winfield Scott Stratton. Evergreen, which is open to the public, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1993.
“Evergreen is the who’s who of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs history,” said Dianne Hartshorn, who heads Evergreen Heritage, a nonprofit whose mission is to tend the remaining rosebushes at Evergreen and its much smaller sister, Fairview Cemetery, which covers about 20 acres.
Hartshorn became a historic reenactor during cemetery walking tours nearly 20 years ago while working for former cemetery manager Will DeBoer. Her passion led her to found the Evergreen Cemetery Benevolent Society in 2004. The group recently changed its name to Evergreen Heritage — a name less apt to evoke an image of “old ladies gathered to decorate graves,” Hartshorn said.
“I was doing a historic event at Fairview Cemetery on the west side. People who attended were bemoaning the state of the cemetery. When I asked why the city wasn’t taking care of it, I was told it’s not the job of the city, but of the families to take care of the headstones,” she said.
About 8,000 people are buried in Evergreen, which has enough space for 50 to 100 more years of burials, The Gazette reported in 2011. Per the city website, annual flowers may be planted to decorate graves, but new trellises and perennials such as rosebushes aren’t allowed as they may “create a safety hazard or maintenance problem.” The existing trellises and rose shrubs may remain, but they’re subject to being removed or cut back if they interfere with mowing and upkeep.
In the 1970s, the cemetery personnel took out more than 700 disintegrating trellises, Hartshorn said. She wants volunteers to adopt a rose bush, or several, and preserve what’s left of the tradition.
“It’s not like we’ve done a lot of changes. We’re volunteers, and we’re a very small organization. We do some restoration and hold events to get people out. We want people to realize how much history is buried at Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries,” she said. “It’s frustrating because people don’t understand the state the cemeteries are in.”
In her 20 years of involvement, Hartshorn has become a cemetery historian. She knows the locations of all local celebrities’ graves and the details of their lives, deaths, burials and families. You won’t find trellises among these big names and their markers, however.
“The rose trellises were installed between 1900 and 1960. For sure between the 1940s and ‘60s, there were thousands upon thousands of roses in Evergreen. It was known as the world’s largest rose garden. You could smell the roses for blocks,” Hartshorn said. “As families died or moved away, the roses and trellises fell into disrepair, some becoming hazards to the mowers. Those get taken out.”
She said Evergreen Heritage has a good partnership with the city. Hartshorn understands that an untended rose shrub or trellis can endanger the grounds crew, whose job it is to keep the graves tidy.
“What we do helps them because it brings attention to the cemetery,” she said. “We do our part to keep the rose bushes kept nice and neat. It’s an ongoing project.”
The trellises don’t mark the “who’s who” of the cemetery, such as the McAllisters, Bacons, Lennoxes and Giddings. Most of them are in the north-central portion of the cemetery.
“For me, it’s a preservation of what is there because once those roses are gone, they won’t be back. They are part of the historic integrity of the cemetery,” Hartshorn said.
The rosebushes haven’t bloomed in “a while,” she said. “We haven’t had enough volunteers to properly care for them.”
Although roses have a reputation as being hard to grow, they are easy to maintain. Any new volunteers will get free training.
“There’s no cost to volunteer, just a commitment of time. Once the roses start growing again, the volunteers will come out and maintain them,” Hartshorn said. “They just need some basic TLC — someone to nurture them so they don’t get overgrown. If you have big, gangly rosebushes hanging into the road, that’s going to be a hazard.”
The group typically loses volunteers once summer gets into full swing.
“When you tell people you volunteer at a cemetery, they look at you kind of funny. Our group is more about keeping history alive. As a volunteer, you could sign up just to do one bush, or just your family plot, or several,” she said. “There’s a lot people can do to make a difference without having to be out here all the time.”
Plenty of trellises are available for adoption in both cemeteries. Some individuals and groups take on big swaths, adopting entire blocks of graves.
“We’re not going to run out of roses.”
To learn more about Evergreen Heritage, visit its Facebook page. If you’d like to volunteer, email evergreencemeterysociety@yahoo.com
