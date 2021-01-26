COVID-19 kept the largest annual outdoor industry gathering away from Denver this winter. But there was still a virtual celebration of the year's most imaginative gear and apparel.
Taking home the top prize of Outdoor Retailer's Innovation Awards was a satellite communicator. The device ($199) by ZOLEO Inc. is billed as an "affordable accessory that extends your smartphone messaging coverage to everywhere on Earth and provides a safety system you can count on."
Outdoor Retailer recognized 15 other products. One was the Odin Infinity insulated jacket by Helly Hansen, the Boulder-based company that consulted with search and rescue teams to create the jacket. SCARPA, with its North American headquarters also in Boulder, won for its Mojito Bio sneaker, what is considered the first biodegradable shoe of its kind.
Other nods were given to an all-terrain wheelchair by Extreme Motus; JP Outdoor Co.'s frontside baby carrier that attaches to a backpack; a portable, lightweight double burner stove by Katadyn Products Inc.; and a tent that Decathlon promotes as the easiest to set up that has ever hit the market.
For more information and the full list of finalists and winners, go to: https://bit.ly/3pjyZYK