Sarah Penner’s 2021 debut novel, “The Lost Apothecary,” hit on a winning formula with its richly detailed gothic mystery, set in 18th-century London and centering on the lives of women.

Penner sticks with that template for her engrossing second novel, “The London Seance Society,” set about a century later than Penner’s first book, but also featuring strong female characters in a male-dominated world.

In London in 1873, spiritualism and seances were all the fashion. For some, it was a desperate expression of personal grief.

Lenna Wickes, the main character of “The London Seance Society,” is no true believer. She has argued about spiritualism, mostly good-naturedly, with her younger sister Evie, who’s studying to become a medium.

Evie is all in, Lenna skeptical. Until the night she finds Evie murdered in the garden of the small London hotel run by their parents.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

As the novel opens, Lenna is a participant at a hair-raising seance in an abandoned chateau in Paris with the parents of another murdered young woman and a legendary medium — Evie’s former teacher — named Vaudeline D’Allaire.

Vaudeline has a specialty as a medium. The souls she speaks for are murder victims whose killers have gotten away. She holds her seances only at the scene of the murder — hence the eerie chateau.

Vaudeline left London under mysterious circumstances before Evie’s death, but Lenna has traveled to Paris to take up her sister’s studies. She wants to learn Vaudeline’s methods so she can find her sister’s killer, but she’s still unwilling to take the afterlife on faith.

Penner weaves together hypnotic seance scenes and explosive action as the potential reasons for Evie’s death multiply, and the number of people Lenna can trust shrinks. As “The London Seance Society” escalates, some of the living become more terrifying than the dead.