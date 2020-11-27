A message to the kids from Santa and Mrs. Claus

Christmas isn't canceled.

That's the word from on high, otherwise known as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus (KJ Braithwaite and Carol Sherman). They were kind enough to sit down and answer a few questions.

The Gazette: Help, Santa! Christmas seems so sad this year.

Santa: This is all going to pass and will be better. You’re going to be OK. Please enjoy the season. Make those cookies. Watch movies with your family, have fun, write Santa a letter.

If you realize what Christmas really is, it's not just Santa. It’s the birth of Jesus. It's decorations and music.

The Gazette: What's the deal with that Elf on the Shelf character?

Mrs. Claus: Elves are Santa's helpers and very important and can be ornery sometimes. We go back and forth between the North Pole and homes and they report to Santa if a child is still on the nice list.

Gazette: Any last advice?

Santa: Keep the Christmas spirit. It's difficult right now, but we still want everyone to have a merry Christmas.

Mrs. Claus: We all do feel bah humbug sometimes. That’s OK, just as long as you don’t stay there.

Gazette: Advice for not staying bah humbug?

Santa: Plenty of cookies.

Gazette: Favorite cookie?

Santa: The round ones.

Mrs. Claus: I do a lot of baking. I have to make sure they’re just right for Santa.

Santa: Quality control.

Mrs. Claus: Christmas calories don’t count.