The bells jingle, and the reindeer rise to their feet.
Silver chimes adorning Santa’s boots announce his arrival. From his visit with children in a Colorado Springs day-care center, he has emerged outside, where Comet and Cupid have waited in their pen. They stand to greet him.
Otherwise known as Bill Lee or Santa Bill, he speaks softly and very little, his few words almost in a whisper as he nears the reindeer. “Ho, ho. All right, girls.”
A few kids are watching, so he stays in character. And this is his character, soft-spoken and brief, because Father Christmas should be quiet, not loud, and fleeting rather than lingering; to “keep the magic,” he’ll forego a bigger paycheck to leave sooner.
But for three decades, Santa Bill has remained in Colorado — a persona Lee can’t part with, no matter the series of events in recent years that threatened his existence.
So there he was in the classroom, mouth slightly agape, as you’d see Santa on a cookie tin, glasses to the crook of his nose, a real, yellowing beard unfurling over the suit, down to the big, golden buckle. The kids took turns on his knee, and he spoke to each in a way no one else in the room could hear.
And then he was gone, out to tend to the day’s other attraction.
Lee’s reindeer “makes them believe more, in Santa and the whole magic of everything,” says Lee’s helper elf on this day, Jaylen Emmert. “They see the reindeer, and they think he must be the real deal. He must really fly.”
Together, Santa and his elf disassemble the pen and lead Comet and Cupid to the Puller Express, the burly, red and green truck that tugs a trailer and livestock all over the Front Range. It turns heads roaming the highways from Lee’s Idaho Springs ranch, which he calls the Laughing Valley Ranch, a nod to the fantastical tale “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus.” Others know the 49-acre ranch as the North Pole.
“He understands that he does have a legend of sorts,” says Lee’s friend Brad Wann. “Not that he wants it.”
As he approaches 70, Santa Bill shows no signs of slowing. From the Springs on this day, he’ll go to another school in Castle Rock a day later, and a couple of days after that, he’s due in Glenwood Springs.
“I see it to a smaller extent,” says his son, Brack, who frequents children’s hospitals in Star Wars costumes. “When you have that kind of impact on somebody, you get this drive to do it more. The power to make people smile is one of the most powerful things in the world.”
Lee and his reindeer have been a mainstay at malls, parades and festivals, with private events also loading his schedule. But his legend extends beyond the holidays.
“I’m probably the only Santa Claus to run a 100-mile trail race,” Lee says.
He’s lost track of the ultramarathons racked up in a career defined by burro racing. He is a staple in the sport, a poster boy of sorts, looking very much like the prospector beside his pack animal, the honored scene. Before reindeer, Lee started his herd with burros, companions for racing and also for displaying during his reenactments as a mountain man character.
But jolly St. Nick has been more integral for him, vital even. This proved true on his death bed in April 2011.
***
Going down the rough road to his cabin, he lost control of his truck and leaped out to stop it. The truck rolled over him, breaking all of his ribs and collapsing both lungs.
To save his life, a tracheotomy was proposed. But that required his beard being shaved, and Santa needed his beard. In the ICU, in and out of consciousness, he had a sign placed over his bed: “DO NOT SHAVE.”
Recalls Brack: “One day, the nurse just told him, ‘Hey, Bill, if you don’t show signs of improvement, if your breathing does not start to improve, the doctor’s gonna have to do a tracheotomy.’ That’s when everything turned for him.”
In a matter of days, Lee was up, breathing better. “Originally, we were told he could be in there up to six months,” Brack says. “He was out of that place in three weeks.”
He credited his father’s resurgence to his active lifestyle, his fitness. He had clearly taken on his donkeys’ “stubborn” personality, too. But Santa, “that was the catalyst for his health,” Brack says. “What kept him going was that character.”
Lee returned to the North Pole, still in no condition to care for his animals as he had, so he scouted foster homes for some and hired a resident ranch hand.
But what followed were months he remembers as a nightmare.
“Somebody was looking down on me,” he says, “but then, we gotta suffer on Earth a little longer.”
***
His first month out of the hospital, the first accusation came. A woman visiting his animals saw reason to report to authorities, as did another woman who observed one of his reindeer at the Georgetown Christmas Market, and then followed another woman who was reportedly a friend of the first. After multiple inspections by animal control officers, a court case was set in motion.
One day in June 2012, Lee says, his 96 animals were seized, including 25 chickens, burros, reindeer, llamas, goats, sheep and his old dog, Forest, who was Lee’s since puppyhood.
Lee says his vet had cleared the animals’ conditions. They had pedigrees as stock show winners, race champions and Colorado School of Mines mascots, but the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office was unconvinced.
The Laughing Valley Ranch turned silent. “At first, he was really hard on himself,” says Wann, who grew close to Lee then, a spokesman for the Western Pack Burro Association for which Lee was president. “He said, ‘Maybe I can do better. Maybe they’re all right.’ I said, ‘Bill, don’t you dare.’”
A judge ruled that the law by which the animals were taken was unconstitutional. It since has been amended by legislators, giving owners a better chance to explain themselves and more time to address health concerns. Lee says he indeed felt misunderstood as “a lot of assumptions were made,” including those of what an old animal’s state should be. Forest, for example, was showing signs of age, but Lee never saw reason to put him down.
Fellow ranchers rallied around him, as did the public, he says, after Denver weekly Westword’s detailed account of the episode in 2012, Santa Bill’s first Christmas without reindeer.
Of the 32 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty leveled against him, Lee begrudgingly agreed to plead guilty to one. The county paid him $15,000 and returned 38 animals. After a mandated two-year compliance period, he was not convicted of any crime.
Now Lee has five reindeer — not all from Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen and down came back. Several animals had been dealt to other owners, while some were euthanized.
Lee was allowed, at least, to say goodbye to Forest.
Maybe the dog was near his end, Lee thinks, but he knows for certain he would have been happier at home. He believes that for all those he still misses dearly.
“I think, in the end, Bill will be with all of his animals,” Wann says.
***
During the ordeal, Lee got his second divorce. “She just didn’t want to be a part of it,” he says.
The first one in 1980 led to him donning the red suit. That was a time of “rediscovery,” he says, a time he spent running more, working less. He’d been managing restaurants and bars, “trying to live the American dream,” he says. “When (the divorce) happened, I began to think I needed to live my life.”
Also: “I started to let my whiskers grow.”
And he’s never looked back. Again, this fall, it seemed Santa Bill was in jeopardy when the engine of his former Puller Express burst into flames. His son started a GoFundMe, and Lee’s fans put up more than $26,000. Mechanics banded together to create his shiny ride today.
So Santa Bill continues, knowing not what he would do without the persona.
“I even mentioned it to this young lady the other day,” Lee says, motioning to his elf hand, helping him load Comet and Cupid back into the trailer. “You need a purpose-filled life to be happy. If you have purpose, you’ll be happy.”
Cupid is the mom, and she goes first, making a suddenly alone Comet uneasy. She riles up before Santa returns to her side, consoling her. “It’s OK, girl, it’s OK. We’re not going anywhere, girl, don’t you worry ...”