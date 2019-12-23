At the end of a long dirt road in Steamboat Springs lies one of Colorado’s most iconic hot springs. Few lights are found at this hot spring destination, and at times, few articles of clothing.
Strawberry Park Hot Springs is known for its rustic appeal. This clothing-optional after dark attraction has long been a favorite among Steamboat locals and tourists, alike, offering a relaxing and unforgettable mountain town experience.
Snow frequently pillows around the edges of the picturesque pools, as warm steam rises from the surface of the 104 degree water.
What makes this hot spring particularly unique is the lack of lighting after dark. With limited electricity used around the property, this hot spring has a more natural feel than most commercial options. Even employees limit their lighting to wands with a dim red glow as a monitor the facility.
Open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., visiting Strawberry Park Hot Springs costs $20 per adult on holidays and weekends and $15 on weekdays. No children under 18 are allowed after dark. No credit cards are accepted.
Facilities include restrooms, a tipi and a heated cabin that can be used for changing. Click here for more information.