Colorado Springs area trails will be showcased and competitive desires met in a first-of-its-kind foot race set for September.
COVID-19 has changed the running scene everywhere. But partners with Pikes Peak Road Runners (PPRR) and Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) — the local groups behind the annual, charitable American Discovery Trail races — have envisioned a way to still host an event that gives back.
The Two Shoes Trek Challenge will allow trail runners of differing capabilities and park preferences to customize the way they participate.
For the weekend of Sept. 5, runners can choose a "short" 5K or a "long" 10K. For the next Saturday and Sunday, the weekend of Sept. 12, "short" participants will run a 5-mile course while the "long" participants will cover 10 miles. Another option is the "Two Shoes Super," consisting of a 5K and 10K the first weekend, a 5-mile and 10-mile the next.
Runners also will choose a location. Options include Bear Creek, Fountain Creek, Fox Run, Monument Valley, Palmer and Ute Valley parks.
Organizers say detailed course maps will be provided via email, on the PPRR website and at packet pick-up at TOSC headquarters. Directions for how runners are to track and submit their results also will be included.
Registration is $30. Proceeds will benefit PPRR, TOSC and the El Paso County parks department.
More at runsignup.com/Race/CO/ColoradoSprings/TwoShoesTrekChallenge